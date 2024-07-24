Williston Barracks / Burglary Request for Informatoin

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1005210

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 24, 2024 / 0701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hometown Hardware & Supply, Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Hometown Hardware & Supply

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 24, 2024 at approximately 0701 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at Hometown Hardware & Supply in the Town of Eden. Investigation revealed the store had been forcefully broken in to. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Archer at the phone number listed above.