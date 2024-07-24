Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Burglary Request for Informatoin

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1005210

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 24, 2024 / 0701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hometown Hardware & Supply, Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                          

 

VICTIM: Hometown Hardware & Supply

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 24, 2024 at approximately 0701 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at Hometown Hardware & Supply in the Town of Eden. Investigation revealed the store had been forcefully broken in to.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Archer at the phone number listed above.

 

 

 

 

