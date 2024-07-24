Williston Barracks / Burglary Request for Informatoin
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A1005210
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 24, 2024 / 0701 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hometown Hardware & Supply, Eden, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Hometown Hardware & Supply
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 24, 2024 at approximately 0701 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at Hometown Hardware & Supply in the Town of Eden. Investigation revealed the store had been forcefully broken in to. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Archer at the phone number listed above.