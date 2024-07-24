Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Word of Faith Ministries and Mexican Dance Group share Community Spirit in Chico

Church of Scientology Mission of Chico Executive Director Speaking Ballet Folklorico De Chico directed by Francis Miranda Photo of guests cutting the opening ribbon to the Volunteer Ministers Tent

Event highlighting the Scientology Volunteer Minister motto "Something Can Be Done About It."

A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength” — L Ron Hubbard

CHICO, CA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology Mission of Chico Executive Director Kareem Abouzeid hosted the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program at the Chico City Plaza On Sunday July 21st

Intended to highlight how diverse groups share common ground in providing help to people in the community, Kareem Invited the Rhema Word of Faith Empowerment Ministries Pastor Vince Haynie to share his perspective.

Highlighting the theme of the event “Something Can Be Done About It” Pastor Haynie spoke of improving the community and galvanizing support to improve a neglected area of town with streetlights and how there is always something someone can do – even if it is as simple as smiling at someone and how meaningful that can be to someone at a time when they could use it.

The Scientology Volunteer Minister’s Program is worldwide in scope and reaches out to many communities and offers a wide array of practical solutions from “Answers to Drugs” and “Communication” to “Formulas for Living” and “Basics of Organizing.” All these tools were made available at their Iconic Yellow tents with their Motto "Something Can Be Done About It".

So, it is in this spirit of help that these groups came together to showcase how diverse groups can come together and add value to the community around us, added Kareem.

Also joining the event was the Ballet Folklorico De Chico Dance group directed by Francis Miranda who joined in with Pastor Haynie and the Volunteer Ministers for the Ribbon Cutting.