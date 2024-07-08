New CCHR Traveling Exhibit Kicks Off Its American Tour in Sacramento and Issues a Call to Action

Ribbon cutting for the new CCHR traveling exhibit in Sacramento by Albert Wilson, Jr., Mike Klagenberg & Rene Aguilera. Rene Aguilera, Sacramento program director for Empowering Latinos Futures, viewing one of the Traveling Exhibit's videos. Attendees at the CCHR Traveling Exhibit grand opening pour into the Exhibit.

CCHR of Sacramento debuted the new CCHR Traveling Exhibit, using it to mobilize community groups in getting a ban issued on Electroshock Therapy.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento launched the new traveling exhibit, “Psychiatry: An Industry of Death,” in Sacramento on Friday, where hundreds of people have toured the exhibit.

Due to its popularity, the free exhibit at 106 L Street in Old Sacramento has been extended through Wednesday, July 10th.

Keynote speakers at the ribbon cutting included Rene Aguilera, Sacramento program director for Empowering Latinos Futures who was named by the Sacramento Bee as one of the Top 10 Latino Change Makers and Albert Wilson, Jr., who is Principal and Managing Partner of Workforce Solutions Pros and a drug-free advocate. The speakers, who have known CCHR for years, recognize the organization as a staunch supporter of human rights in the field of mental health.

Mike Klagenberg, President of Sacramento’s Church of Scientology and consultant to the local chapter of CCHR, hosted the event. Emphasizing the exhibit’s display on electroshock therapy (ECT), he highlighted the need to educate, support and mobilize community groups and organizations in working together to get this barbaric practice banned.

Although many people mistakenly think that ECT is no longer used, more than one million people worldwide, including an estimated 100,000 Americans, are electroshocked each year including the elderly, pregnant women and children.[1] Many patients are involuntary and have ECT forced on them.[2]

In addition to an in-depth section on ECT, the exhibit has documentaries and displays revealing the results of 40 years of investigation into psychiatry and its “treatments”. These include the psychiatric drugging of children, the relationship between psychiatric drugs and mass shootings and the role of these drugs in the staggering rate of suicide among our military and veterans.

The exhibit's theme is patterned after a museum at the Los Angeles headquarters of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights International, a psychiatric watchdog group with 170 chapters worldwide. Co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and the late Dr. Thomas Szasz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus at the State University of New York Health Science Center in Syracuse, CCHR investigates and exposes psychiatric violations of human rights.

For more information, go to www.cchrint.org.

References:

[1] Vabren Watts, “Psychiatrists Discuss Benefits, Risks of ECT,” Psychiatric News, 15 Jun 2015, http://psychnews.psychiatryonline.org/doi/full/10.1176/appi.pn.2015.6b16?trendmdshared=.

[2] “Documented Facts and Statistics about Modern Electroshock, Citizens Commission on Human Rights International,” https://www.cchrint.org/electroshock/

