urSwim Launches First Annual Olympics to Promote Drowning Prevention and Water Safety Education
urSwim's First Annual Olympics on August 11, 2024, promotes water safety by raising funds for swim lessons in underserved communities.WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- urSwim’s First Annual Olympics: Making Waves for Water Safety
urSwim, a franchised swim school located in Long Island, NY, New Haven, CT, and Fairfield, CT, is thrilled to announce its First Annual Olympics event. This exciting event, aimed at raising funds to provide swim instruction and water safety education to underserved communities, will take place on Sunday, August 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 185 Colonial Springs Rd, Wheatley Heights, NY 11798.
Founded by CEO and swim professional Marina Mentzel, urSwim is dedicated to providing swim instructions, lifeguard services, and pool management services, all with a strong focus on safety. The alarming statistic that drowning is the leading cause of death among children under 4 and the second leading cause for children under 12 has driven Marina and her team to take action. Through this event, urSwim aims to change these statistics by making life-saving swim and water safety lessons accessible to more children by raising donations for Step Into Swim.
urSwim’s First Annual Olympics invites everyone to dive in and be a part of this charitable event. The funds raised will directly support the local community by offering swim lessons to those in need, significantly impacting drowning rates and promoting water safety.
The event will feature a Toddler Triathlon and various swim competitions for participants of all ages and skill levels, culminating in a family-friendly all-ages swim relay. Attendees can also enjoy various family-friendly activities, including face painting, music, and a food truck. The event will be held on the picturesque grounds of the USDAN Center for the Creative & Performing Arts.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for community members to get involved. Interested in becoming a sponsor, please email Olympics@urSwim.com.
About urSwim
urSwim, a rapidly growing franchise in New York and Connecticut, is a leader in aquatic education and management. Founded by Marina Mentzel, urSwim revolutionized at-home swim instruction, emphasizing the importance of familiar learning environments. The company has since expanded to partner with premium indoor swimming facilities, providing year-round lessons and diversifying into swim instruction and lifeguard management for various settings. urSwim is dedicated to leading swim education in underserved communities, inviting passionate individuals to join its mission of spreading water safety and swim instruction.
