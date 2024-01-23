urSwim, Premier Swim Instruction Brand, Announces Franchise Expansion and Signs First Franchisee
urSwim has welcomed its first franchisee in Fairfield County, CT with mother-son duo of Danelle Brink and Hunter Brink
Through our expansion, we aim to do more than grow our business: we aspire to make a meaningful difference in communities by fostering water safety and the love of swimming.”PATCHOGUE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- urSwim, the New York-based company recognized for its swim instruction and aquatics management services, announced today a major expansion of its franchise operations. Capitalizing on its reputation for offering tailored high-quality swimming lessons and professional lifeguard staffing, urSwim is poised to broaden its influence, bringing essential aquatic skills to more communities nationwide.
— Marina Mentzel, CEO of urSwim
Since its establishment in 2014, urSwim has carved a niche in providing expert swimming lessons for children and adults at various locations, including clients' residences and partner pool locations. Aiming for significant growth, the company plans to expand from its current presence in four locations to at least 10 new locations by 2026, increasing accessibility to its acclaimed swim programs and aquatic services.
Marking a milestone in its journey, urSwim has welcomed its first franchise in Fairfield County, CT, the mother-son duo of Danelle Brink and Hunter Brink, former team members at urSwim. "My first-hand experience with urSwim showed me the strength of their business model," Hunter Brink remarked. "urSwim isn't just about leading in swim lessons; it's about setting the standard for water safety and pool management."
Franchisees joining urSwim will receive dedicated guidance including site selection for swim programs, exclusive territories, third-party financing options, comprehensive training, and creative marketing approaches. urSwim's commitment to franchisee success is grounded in sharing its proven business strategies and deep industry knowledge.
Presently, urSwim invites franchise interest from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, with plans to soon venture south into the South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida markets. This strategic expansion is a testament to urSwim's commitment to promoting high-quality swim instruction and water safety in new markets, responding to the increasing demand for proficient swimming education and pool management services.
"Through our expansion, we aim to do more than grow our business: we aspire to make a meaningful difference in communities by fostering water safety and the love of swimming," stated Marina Mentzel, CEO of urSwim. "Our franchise model empowers entrepreneurs who are passionate about making a community impact by imparting this essential, life-saving skill and keeping their communities safe." Mentzel emphasizes urSwim's dedication to providing swim instruction for underserved community members, underscoring the company's commitment to social responsibility.
For detailed information about urSwim's expansion plans and franchise opportunities, visit www.swimmingschoolfranchise.com, or contact Brenna Dowd at 631-209-7665 or brenna@urswim.com.
About urSwim
urSwim offers a unique franchise opportunity in the aquatic education and management sector, distinguished by its affordability and focus on swimming and aquatics. Founded by Marina Mentzel, urSwim revolutionized at-home swim instruction, emphasizing the importance of learning to swim in familiar environments. This approach led to rapid growth, with the company serving thousands of customers across Long Island.
Expanding its reach, urSwim partnered with premium indoor swimming facilities for year-round lessons and diversified into providing swim instruction and lifeguard staffing for day camps, beach clubs, and municipalities.
A rapidly growing franchise with locations in New York and Connecticut, urSwim is committed to leading swim education in underserved communities. The company invites passionate individuals to join its mission of spreading water safety and swim instruction as it continues to innovate and expand in the aquatics sector.
Brenna Dowd
urSwim
+1 631-209-7665
brenna@urswim.com
