School of Tango Introduces Exclusive and Customizable Tango Packages

They say if you come to Buenos Aires and you haven't danced tango, then you haven't been to Buenos Aires!!”BUENOS AIRES , CAPITAL , ARGENTINA , August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School of Tango, located in the heart of the world capital of tango, announces its exclusive and customizable tango packages. These offerings cater to both seasoned dancers and beginners, ensuring a unique and enriching experience for all participants.
**Discover the Passion of Argentine Tango:**
1. **Tango Intensive**: Comprehensive courses designed for all skill levels.
2. **Tango Dance Partner**: Learn the intricacies of tango with a dedicated dance partner.
3. **Tango Practice Partner**: Refine techniques with a practice partner.
4. **Tango Show**: Experience tango performances and learn from top dancers.
5. **Women-Only Packages**: Private lessons, milonga outings, and cultural excursions in a supportive environment.
6. **Group Tango Holiday**: Explore Buenos Aires with friends or fellow tango enthusiasts.
7. **Tango Experience**: Immerse in the rich history and culture of tango with comprehensive packages.
**How It Works:**
1. **Choose a Package**: Select from recommended packages or customize one.
2. **Book the Program**: Confirm booking with a 30% deposit; balance due 30 days before arrival.
3. **Arrival and Welcome**: Staff ensures a smooth program start.
4. **Enjoy the Tango Journey**: Gain skills that will be valuable at home.
**Testimonials:**
Students have praised the personalized approach and dedication of the instructors. One student shared, "The instructors' dedication and personalized approach helped me advance rapidly. I can't wait to return to Buenos Aires and continue my tango journey."
**Explore Buenos Aires:**
Buenos Aires offers a rich cultural experience with vibrant nightlife, theaters, museums, and shopping. Discover unique neighborhoods, from historic San Telmo to trendy Palermo, and enjoy the best of Argentine culture.
Celia Gonzales
School of Tango Buenos Aires
tango@schooloftango.com
