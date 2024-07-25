Seattle Tango Enthusiast Discovers the Magic of ArgentinaTango.com

Women Tango

From Novice to Confident Lead: How Intensive Tango Lessons in Buenos Aires Elevated student Dance Skills Beyond Expectations

When someone begins he can be dazzled by things that are external; the things of Tango are internal... A dancer arrives at the roots of the Tango when he falls in love..” — Eduardo

BUENOS AIRES, CAPITAL, ARGENTINA, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based on a testimonial by Mike B., a student of ArgentinaTango.com Seattle, WA.After three months of tango lessons in Seattle, Mike B. decided to take his newfound skills to Buenos Aires. On the recommendation of his instructor, he explored ArgentinaTango.com and embarked on a transformative journey.Initially hesitant due to the cost, Mike started with a few private lessons. However, he quickly realized the value of the classes. "After taking my very first class, I realized that the cost of the classes were well worth it," Mike shared.**Day 1: First Class**Mike's first class was an eye-opener. His instructor emphasized posture and movement, repeatedly reminding him to "up the chest, keep the torso, and push the floor with your toes."**Day 1: Second Class**With a male instructor, the focus shifted to dancing at a milonga. This class highlighted the importance of musicality and body language in tango. "It is like words and colors, with it you create a great work of art," the instructor explained.**Day 2: First Class**Building on the previous day's lessons, Mike worked on torso and pivot exercises. He began to appreciate his instructor's passion for creating skilled dancers. "I am not ready to dance yet, but I am getting close," Mike noted.**Day 2: Second Class**The instructor noted Mike's quick learning but stressed the importance of focusing on the music. "Remember," he said, "it is like words and colors, with it you create a great work of art."**Day 3**Mike noticed physical changes, feeling taller and more confident. His friends even commented on his improved posture. "Going home after my first class, I think I have grown an inch," Mike remarked.**Day 4**Mike discovered muscles he never knew he had. His body was transforming, and his ability to lead improved significantly. "There is no question that you have to lead from your torso and chest, I can't believe I never noticed this before," he said.**Days 5 and 6: Recovery**Taking a break for New Year's Eve, Mike reflected on his progress. He realized the importance of balance and weight placement, skills he had honed over the past days.**Summary**Mike's journey with ArgentinaTango.com was a revelation. The instructors' dedication and personalized approach helped him advance rapidly. Back in Seattle, his progress amazed his peers. "At the end of each lesson I could have kissed my teachers because of how fast I was learning," Mike shared.Mike plans to return to Buenos Aires to continue his tango journey with ArgentinaTango.com.

