Release Date: July 24, 2024 STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ANNOUNCES START OF $4.3 MILLION PROJECT TO REPLACE STATE ROUTE 46 BRIDGE OVER ONEIDA CREEK New Single-Span Structure Will Enhance Safety and Resiliency Along Vital Connector Linking Oneida and Madison Counties New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting underway on a $4.3 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 46 over Oneida Creek, linking the City of Oneida, Madison County, with the Town of Verona, Oneida County. The project will replace the existing two-span bridge, which was built in 1957 and has reached the end of its service life, with a modern, single-span structure that will enhance safety and resiliency along an important route for the flow of people and goods in the region. State Route 46 is also part of the landmark Empire State Trail, which joins with the highway just north of the bridge and continues on along the roadway for several miles. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to make investments in our infrastructure that enhance public safety and create more resilient roads and bridges that are better able to withstand the challenges of climate change,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The replacement of the State Route 46 bridge over Oneida Creek will reduce long-term maintenance costs, strengthen a key connector between Madison and Oneida counties and also help preserve access to one of the region’s great recreational treasures, the Empire State Trail.” The project, which is being funded with a mix of federal and state dollars, will construct a 170-foot-long span with a concrete deck that will be longer than the original structure and will not require a center pier in the Oneida Creek. The single span structure will be less vulnerable to scour and erosion from the creek while the absence of a center pier will create more hydraulic capacity under the bridge and help prevent instances of flooding during severe weather. In addition to the bridge replacement, the project also includes the repaving of State Route 46 from the intersection with State Route 316 and County Route 63 to the intersection with County Route 48, new signs, and guide rail replacement. During construction expected to begin July 29, motorists will be advised to follow a posted detour utilizing State Route 46, State Route 31, and State Route 316. Accommodations will also be made during construction to ensure pedestrians and cyclists can use the Empire State Trail uninterrupted. The project is expected to be complete by the end of November. Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “As a member of the Senate’s Transportation Committee, I understand and recognize the importance of having resilient and reliable infrastructure, which is why I am pleased that this bridge replacement project has started. This new bridge will enhance safety, improve connectivity and help to drive economic opportunity and tourism in the region.” Assemblyman Brian Miller said, "Investing in the replacement of the State Route 46 bridge over Oneida Creek is a vital step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. This $4.3 million project will provide a modern, resilient structure that not only enhances safety but also supports economic growth by maintaining a critical transportation link. The new bridge will be better equipped to handle severe weather and environmental challenges, reflecting our dedication to building robust and sustainable infrastructure for the future. Thank you to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez and all involved in ensuring our safety.” Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone said, “Thank you to everyone who secured the funding and has worked hard to make this project a reality. The replacement of the State Route 46 Bridge Over Oneida Creek is a much-needed infrastructure project. It connects our two communities, Madison, and Oneida Counties. We appreciate the thought that was put into this project to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, connect people to the Erie Canal Trail, and mitigate flooding.” About the Department of Transportation

