Decorative Vinyl Skins for the Orion mPulse™ Permanent Jewelry Welder™ Contributes to Artists’ Aesthetic and Brand
Sunstone’s vinyl skins help our customers add energy to their pop-up and boost their brand.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Welders, manufacturer of the most popular welders and accessories in permanent jewelry, now offers decorative vinyl skins for the Orion mPulse permanent jewelry welder that contribute to a permanent jewelry artist’s aesthetic and brand.
The vinyl skins, or wraps, are made to fit the new Orion mPulse permanent jewelry welder and are available in 16 fun and energetic designs. When covered with a skin, the Orion mPulse adds energy to any pop-up or workspace, complimenting the artist’s desired look and feel.
“Sunstone’s vinyl skins help our customers add energy to their pop-up and boost their brand," says Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone Welders. “Sunstone’s vinyl skins offering reflects our continued effort to build and support the permanent jewelry industry by providing new products, ideas, and best practices. Sunstone is the engine driving the permanent jewelry industry and we’re honored to be associated with so many talented and dynamic individuals.”
Sunstone currently offers 16 different designs that match the Orion mPulse’s software background choices but will add new designs to its collection based on customer feedback. Each vinyl skin design is segmented into four parts for easy application. Clear instructions show where each segment should be applied to the welder and the process can be completed in a few minutes. The vinyl skins can be removed quickly without damage to the welder and replaced with a new design.
About Sunstone Welders
Sunstone Welders is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the permanent jewelry industry. Dedicated to quality and exceptional customer service, Sunstone Welders has established itself as a trusted name for permanent jewelry artists around the world. Call or text +1 385-999-5240 or visit www.sunstonewelders.com.
