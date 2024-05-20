Sunstone Introduces the All-New Orion mPulse™ Permanent Jewelry Welder™
Sunstone Welders introduces a redesign of its bestselling Orion mPulse permanent jewelry welder with new features inspired by permanent jewelry artists.
The new Orion mPulse is simply the best permanent jewelry welder available today and every permanent jewelry artist will recognize it as a remarkable welder, head and shoulders above the competition.”PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Welders, manufacturer of Orion and Zapp permanent jewelry welders, introduced today a complete redesign of its bestselling pulse arc welder for permanent jewelry artists, the Orion mPulse, the original permanent jewelry welder™, sporting many new features inspired by permanent jewelry artists.
The all-new Orion mPulse sports a brighter finish than previous models and is controlled by a vibrant, fun user interface on a responsive, brilliant touchscreen display. Sunstone customers will immediately notice the stylus and ground ports are now located on the front of the welder, which greatly improves useability and cable management. Another key addition is Sunstone’s proprietary Tru-Fire Technology™, which significantly reduces misfires at low energy levels making the welder easier to use.
“The new Orion mPulse is simply the best permanent jewelry welder available today,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders. “Any permanent jewelry artist who uses the Orion mPulse will immediately recognize it as a remarkable welder, head and shoulders above the competition. The Orion mPulse is backed by more than 10 years of welding experience and tens of millions of successful welds, making it the most reliable permanent jewelry welder in the world.”
A Feature Set Focused on Permanent Jewelry
In addition to front-facing ports and the inclusion of Tru-Fire Technology™, the Orion mPulse also sports an adaptive footprint that helps the welder to fit any workspace. The artist can choose to place the welder horizontally or vertically. The welder’s software can be adjusted accordingly.
Sunstone paired the new Orion mPulse with a premium touchscreen that is more responsive and brighter than previous versions. A newly designed software interface simplifies useability while providing the artist with 14 different software background choices that may match their brand or complement a pop-up décor.
The new Orion mPulse ships with a longer stylus cable that provides the artist with 72.75 inches of cord length from the tip of the connector to the tip of the stylus. For anklets, bracelets, or body chains, a longer stylus cord will allow the artist to reach the weld point with ease and the customer to remain seated comfortably.
The new Orion mPulse has a power range of 1-30 Joules, an improvement over previous models on the lower end of the power scale. Additionally, Sunstone engineers added a Dual Zone Power Range, which helps the artist more quickly select the desired power setting. Energy can be selected at half-Joule increments up to 15 Joules, after which energy can be selected at full Joule increments.
Young explains the benefits of the Dual Zone Power Range by saying, “For permanent jewelry, half-Joules allow the artist to dial in just the right amount of energy for any type of metal. However, higher energy levels are perfect for jewelry creation or repair wherein half-Joule settings have less impact. The Dual Zone Power Range provides detailed energy selection where its needed, only at low-energy levels, which makes energy selection faster at the higher levels.”
For improved cable management, Sunstone engineers placed the power supply inside the Orion mPulse case, making cable management easier than before. “We’ve removed the bulky power brick,” says Young. “When our customers are working remotely at a pop-up, not having to find space for the power brick is a welcomed improvement. The Orion mPulse is the only permanent jewelry welder with a built-in power supply.”
Stylus Color Choices Now Available
Representing another first for the permanent jewelry industry, Sunstone now manufactures the Orion advanced stylus in five different colors: Electric Blue, PJ Pink, Very Violet, Antique Bronze, and Classic Black. When purchasing the all new Orion mPulse customers can choose a stylus color. Customers using the older Orion mPulse, Orion PJ, or Sunstone Zapp Plus can purchase a colored stylus by visiting the company’s website.
Vinyl Skins Help Artists Create a Unique Look
Sunstone offers a collection of vinyl skins that are easily applied to the new Orion mPulse sides. Skins help the artist stand apart from other artists with a fun, unique look. Sunstone offers a collection of skin designs and is expanding the collection as additional designs are created.
3-Year Warranty, US-Based Production and Customer Service
Built in the USA and backed by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty, the new Orion mPulse is supported by a US-based customer service team. Operating questions and service are only a phone call away. Orion and Zapp™ permanent jewelry welders are CE and NRTL certified or in the process of being certified. The Orion mPulse can provide a spot size from 0.5 to 1.5 mm in diameter. The welder has a footprint of 18.7 x 18.3 x 10.4 cm and weighs four pounds.
The Orion mPulse is available for sale beginning May 22, 2024, and has a retail price starting at USD $2,700. The welder can be purchased direct from Sunstone or through the customer’s preferred dealer. Customers attending the Permanent Jewelry Expo will have the opportunity to weld with the new Orion mPulse.
About Sunstone Permanent Jewelry
Sunstone Welders engineers and manufactures the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders, offers laser engraving solutions, and sells permanent jewelry chain, tools, and accessories. Sunstone’s permanent jewelry welders are used by thousands of permanent jewelry artists all over the world. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 385-999-5240.
