Cape Henlopen State Park Community Workshop to be Held July 31

The Cape Henlopen State Park Community Workshop will give the public a glimpse of the park’s future.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a community workshop at the Cape Henlopen State Park (CHSP) Officer’s Club Wednesday, July 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to give community members and park visitors the opportunity to share feedback about the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s planned capital projects in the park.

Community members can drop in any time during the workshop to review informational display boards for the capital plans in CHSP. Division staff, along with several consulting firms, will be on hand to discuss active park projects that are in the planning and design phases. The plans featured at the workshop are part of the division’s continued effort to improve amenities and services provided to Delaware State Parks visitors.

Projects to be featured at the workshop include:

Traffic data analysis

Entrance reconfiguration

Construction of a new park office

The Point Trail

An addition to Battery 519

Campground Improvements

A beach bathhouse with larger capacity

The Cape Henlopen fishing pier

CHSP’s Wolfe Neck Loop Trail

The Biden Environmental Center

The workshop will give the public a glimpse of the park’s future. Contractors available at the meeting include Bernardon – an architecture firm, and Century and GPI engineering firms.

The Officer’s Club is located at 14628 Officers Road, Lewes. Parking is across the street in the grass. Park entrance fees are waived for vehicles attending the workshop.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###