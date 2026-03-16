DNREC, DEMA to Sponsor Delaware Flood Awareness Week March 16 to 20

Flood waters in the streets of Wilmington after a storm./DEMA photo

Highlights Include Governor’s Proclamation, Webinar

In conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Governor Matt Meyer has proclaimed March 16 to 20 as Delaware Flood Awareness Week. The goal is to better inform residents about flood risk, the likelihood of flooding from extreme weather events brought on by climate change, the importance of having a flood insurance policy, and flood remediation for addressing property damage or loss.

“As the lowest-lying state in the nation, Delaware is on the front lines of climate change and flooding,” said Governor Meyer. “I want to thank DNREC and DEMA for their partnership in leading Flood Awareness Week, helping Delawareans better understand their risks, prepare ahead of time, and protect what matters most.”

Throughout Delaware Flood Awareness Week, DNREC and DEMA are highlighting the message, “Know your zone.” Learning about flood risk where you live, work and spend leisure time will avoid confusion in the event of an emergency, and can lead to quicker reaction to extreme weather events. More information can be found at preparede.org/know-your-zone/ and on the de.gov/floodrisk webpage.

“Delawareans are already seeing more powerful storms and increased flooding because of climate change, and Flood Awareness Week is a time for people to understand their risks and be prepared. That education is one of the goals of our state’s Climate Action Plan,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Thanks to the Know Your Zone tool, I can see that there is some flooding risk in my neighborhood, and that my family needs to be ready to react if there is an evacuation order for Evacuation Zone D.”

DNREC will also be providing additional resources for flood awareness in Delaware through the “Top 3 in 30” webinar, which will prioritize what residents need to know about floodplain management and the flood planning tool in just 30 minutes. The virtual webinar will begin at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Registration for it is found at DNREC’s Top-3-in-30 webpage.

With sea level rise accelerating – more than seven inches over the last 30 years at one Delaware tide gauge – and more days of heavy precipitation expected that could overwhelm drainage infrastructure, climate change impacts will expose more residents, properties and roadways to flooding. Delaware’s updated Climate Action Plan is another resource to understand how climate change is exacerbating flood risk and how the state can better prepare to deal with these impacts.

“Flooding is the most common natural disaster in Delaware, and it can happen with little warning. Taking simple steps now can make a critical difference when severe weather strikes. A good start is to learn your evacuation route and Know Your Zone by visiting PrepareDE.org, which also has information about emergency alerts and evacuation planning. Understand your flood risk and consider flood insurance – even if you don’t live in a high-risk area. Learn more at Floodsmart.gov,” said DEMA Director A.J. Schall.

Delaware Flood Awareness Week seeks to help the public become better informed about flood insurance, which provides policy holders with financial security and ensures quick recovery of personal property from flood damage.

“Flooding – What You Can Do,” an article in Outdoor Delaware online magazine, explains what Delawareans can do to protect against flooding. DNREC also provides the Delaware Flood Planning Tool, which can be used to quickly determine flood risk for a particular property and is found at the de.gov/floodplanning webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or LinkedIn.

ABOUT DEMA:

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is the lead state agency for coordination of comprehensive emergency preparedness, training, response, recovery, and mitigation services to save lives, protect Delaware’s economic base, and reduce the impact of emergencies. DEMA is a division within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) and authorized by Delaware Code

Social Media: Delaware Emergency Management Agency on Facebook, X, and Instagram

Media contacts:

DNREC: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov;

DEMA: Nikki Testa, nikki.testa@delaware.gov