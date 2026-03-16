Controlled Burn to be Scheduled at Brandywine Creek State Park

DNREC and the Delaware Department of Agriculture will conduct a controlled burn at Brandywine Creek State Park to encourage the growth of native wildflowers and grasses and create nesting habitats for grassland birds and pollinators./ DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is partnering with the Delaware Department of Agriculture on a controlled burn at Brandywine Creek State Park in March or April to manage 27 acres of meadows near the park entrance to encourage the growth of native plants and create suitable habitat for wildlife.

While much of the natural area managed by the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation is forested, Brandywine Creek State Park is known for its vast meadow views divided by blue gneiss stone walls. The last controlled burn at the park was held in March 2024 near the nature center.

Prescribed burning is a meadow management technique which mimics natural fire and is used periodically in place of annual mowing to reset ecological succession of meadows before they become forest. Additionally, this controlled burn will encourage the growth of native wildflowers and warm season grasses and create nesting habitats for grassland birds like the eastern bluebird and common yellowthroat, native pollinators like the orange sulphur and monarch butterflies, and other grassland-dependent animals.

The Division of Parks and Recreation is coordinating with the DNREC Division of Air Quality and the DDA Forest Service to perform the burn on a single day, to be determined by weather, personnel availability and open burning approval. Brandywine Creek State Park will be closed to the public on the date of the burn. Once those details are known, they will be announced on the park’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

For more information on how DNREC and its partners use controlled and prescribed burns, see the Outdoor Delaware article, “Prescribed Burns Help Delaware Manage Habitat and Prevent Wildfires.”

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.



Media contact: Beth Kuhles-Heiney, elizabeth.kuhlesheiney@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

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