Outdoor performances of International Youth Dance Festival demonstrate cultural diversity and integration in Macao through dance

MACAU, July 24 - Two sessions of outdoor performances for the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival were successfully held at Tap Seac Square on 23 and 24 July respectively. Dancers delivered a virtuoso performance with wonderful dances, music, lighting and special stage effects, creating a pleasant atmosphere for the double celebration. Audiences were able to enjoy the superb performances up close given by dancers from different countries and regions.

For two nights in a row, dance groups took the stage one after another showcasing their graceful dance movements and filled the entire Tap Seac Square with good vibes, attracting more than 1,000 residents and tourists altogether who got to interact with the young dancers. In addition to young people, children also attended the performances with their parents to experience the passion and dynamics of dance. While watching the dance performances, the audience also learnt about the unique cultures of different regions. Photography enthusiasts also joined in and captured the graceful poise and colourful folk costumes of the dancers as well as remarkable moments.

Dance groups performing on 23 July included Conroy Dance Centre, Australia; Jaszsag Folk Ensemble, Hungary; Nonthaburi Folkdance Group and Samsenwittayalai School, Thailand; Nanjing University of The Arts Dance Group, Jiangsu Province; and Juvenile Street Dance Association of Guangdong Province – Jiangmen AlienZCrew, as well as local teams including Ieng Chi Dance Association, Macau Art Ignition Space Art Troupe, Regina Dance Group, Escola dos Moradores de Macau Dance Group, and Stella & Artists.

Dance groups performing on 24 July included Dancingstar – Valboense Dance Association, Portugal; Han Fong Dance Ensemble, Malaysia; Charu Castle Foundation, India; Agrinio Modern Dance Group, Greece; Lingnan Dance Group of South China Normal University, Guangdong Province; Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble of Liannan Yao Autonomous County, Guangdong Province; and Alan & Becky Dance Group, Hong Kong, as well as local teams including Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau) Dance Group, Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai Dance Group, University of Macau Dance Troupe, and Macau Children Arts Troupe.

The closing performances will be presented at 7:30 pm on Thursday, 25 July at Forum I, Macao Forum, to mark the closing of the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival, an event co-organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, SJM Resorts Limited and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, in collaboration with several supporting units. Audience members who have registered for and collected the tickets are reminded to arrive early. The grand finale will be broadcast live on TDM Entertainment Channel 95 and Macau Satellite TV Channel 96 and will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Macau Lotus TV Satellite. At the same time, residents are welcome to scan the QR code for the livestream to watch the show together and experience the cultural charm of different countries and regions. For more information, please visit the webpage dedicated to the event (https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2024/index.jsp).