San Francisco Bay Coffee Achieves 100% Responsibly Sourced Verification by Enveritas
San Francisco Bay Coffee products are verified by the nonprofit sustainability organization Enveritas.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Coffee, a leading purveyor of quality coffee, is proud to announce that it has been officially verified as Responsibly Sourced by the nonprofit organization Enveritas, according to a recent assessment covering 100% of its coffee purchases in 2023. This recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to investing in sustainable labor and environmentally friendly practices, specifically focusing on supporting small farmers who often lack the resources to verify their adherence to these crucial practices.
By partnering with Enveritas, the company has strengthened its dedication to supporting responsible coffee farming. Enveritas uses advanced methods such as satellite imaging and on-site visits to evaluate coffee farms against stringent criteria. The criteria encompasses a variety of crucial factors, including labor conditions, environmental impact, and the overall welfare of coffee-growing communities.
The verification by Enveritas measures the social, environmental, and economic conditions on coffee farms in their sourcing areas, including issues such as child labor, forced labor, human trafficking, the protection of biodiversity, conserving soil and water, and managing chemical usage responsibly. It then ensures that San Francisco Bay Coffee is making meaningful investments to address those risks, including through on-the-ground farmer support programs that deliver training and resources to smallholder producers. San Francisco Bay Coffee, alongside other roasters, funds Enveritas' work, supporting its goal of eradicating global poverty within the coffee farming industry by 2030.
This verification serves not only as a testament to San Francisco Bay Coffee's ethical practices but also reinforces the company's role in promoting a transparent, equitable, and sustainable coffee industry.
San Francisco Bay Coffee invites coffee enthusiasts to browse its selection of responsibly sourced coffee, each contributing to a more sustainable and responsible coffee market.
About the Company:
Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers not only in California but the entire world! Roasting over 30 million pounds of coffee annually, San Francisco Bay Coffee believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!
About Enveritas:
Enveritas is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2016 that provides sustainability assurance for the coffee industry by assessing social, economic, and environmental practices in the coffee supply chain. It operates in 26 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Enveritas works with leading coffee roasters to understand the sustainability issues in their supply chain, based on our sustainability standards. Coffee roasters pay for these assessments, not coffee farmers. This permits many smallholder growers to access sustainable coffee markets who might otherwise have been shut out due to the prohibitive cost of sustainability audits which can cost thousands of dollars. Coffee companies receive a responsible sourcing claim from Enveritas if they undertake an independent sustainability assessment of their supply chain on an annual basis, invest on the ground to help improve sustainability conditions in their supply chain, and conduct an evaluation of their efforts to support continuous improvement over time.
