Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $7.2 Million to St. Petersburg College Through the Job Growth Grant Fund and the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded funds for workforce development through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) and the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program. Awards were made to St. Petersburg College to help establish the Semiconductor, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Training for Technicians (SMART Tech) 4.0 lab.

These awards to St. Petersburg College will allow the college to purchase equipment, hire personnel, build facilities, and acquire training materials. The $7.2 million award includes $3.2 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and $4 million through the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program.

“Today’s investments in St. Petersburg College’s SMART Tech 4.0 lab reinforce Florida’s spot as the #1 state for talent development,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are committed to investing in opportunities that help students develop the skills necessary to land high-wage jobs and become leaders in industry.”

“These strategic investments made by Governor DeSantis give students the opportunity to learn in fields that are essential for our state’s growth in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “The funds will also help the college utilize portable equipment in existing spaces, allowing them to host SMART Tech-related classes while the lab is under construction.”

“Providing students with a quality education that will lead to future opportunities is vital to building a strong workforce,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. “Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida is well on its way to surpassing the goal to be the number one state for workforce education by the year 2030.”

Semiconductors and advanced manufacturing are target industries for the state of Florida. Over the past two years, the state has invested nearly $400 million into growing these sectors. This award builds on these investments as Florida continues to attract and retain businesses in these high-demand industries.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state. For more information on the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.

The Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Program offers grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions. These grants cover the costs of creating or expanding career and technical education workforce development programs. For more information about the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program, click here.

