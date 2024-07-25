Patient Centric Solutions Becomes Drummond Certified with the FHIR Client App Testing Program
Patient Centric Solutions Exemplifies Excellence in Patient Data ManagementDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group, LLC, a trusted provider of interoperability and security testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for the health and commerce IT industries, is pleased to announce that Patient Centric Solutions (PCS) has become the first to achieve certification in Drummond's innovative FHIR Client App testing program.
The Drummond FHIR Client testing program is an unbiased assessment of an app’s security, functionality, and compliance with data exchange regulations and implementation guides. The testing criteria are robust and incorporate a human-lead review of how client apps send, receive, utilize and present patient data, ensuring it’s used correctly. The program draws on Drummond's deep experience in patient and clinical information reconciliation through its leading ONC Health IT testing and certification services, establishing a rigorous and efficacious verification process.
Additionally, the program includes near-real-world testing using multiple reference servers to guarantee that certified applications not only comply with HL7® FHIR® standards but are able to achieve interoperability which is essential to drive the digital transformation of health IT forward.
“With expert insight from a variety of stakeholders, including leading EHR providers, Drummond developed a program aimed at addressing critical concerns regarding data sharing within the rapidly expanding FHIR Client ecosystem,” said John Valutkevich, Director of Program Management at Drummond. “Our FHIR Client App certification program helps to ensure Drummond Certified participant applications leverage proper implementation guides to securely exchange data and are good stewards of the data they ingest,” he added.
PCS, as an early adopter of the program, underscores its commitment to ensuring their FHIR client applications adhere to the highest standards of HL7 FHIR interoperability. By meeting the rigorous criteria of this certification, it has ensured that their FHIR Viewer, PatientShare App solution aptly manages patient data and improves their interoperable efficacy across a diverse range of healthcare IT settings. PatientShare is available to both patients and providers to improve care. PCS believes the FHIR standard is a pivotal building block for improving healthcare and outcomes. “We are pleased to be the first Drummond certified app, demonstrating the value of standardized interoperability. Participating in Drummond's FHIR Client App Certification program sets PatientShare apart in the FHIR ecosystem, providing assurances to EHRs, HIE’s, data hubs, and other data sources that we use and protect patient data securely and ethically,” said Nancy Lush, President at Patient Centric Solutions, Inc. “Our certified status also confirms our effective use of HL7 FHIR standards, ensuring robust interoperability," she added.
The FHIR Client App Testing program addresses growing mandates related to FHIR set forth by ONC, CMS, and other international regulatory bodies. It facilitates the adoption of sub-regulatory use cases that are becoming more common. This certification ensures that third-party applications utilized by Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, healthcare providers, payers, and other entities comply with all relevant HL7 FHIR standards.
About Patient Centric Solutions, Inc.
Patient Centric Solutions (PCS) provides a suite of FHIR-based products to enhance healthcare data exchange through standards-based IT infrastructure and applications. Founded by healthcare IT experts Nancy Lush and Jan Oldenburg, PCS offers flagship products like PatientShare Exchange and the PatientShare clinical data viewer app. New offerings include support and workflow for community-based organizations to address social needs and whole-person care. The eLTSS (Long Term Services and Support) care plan editor and sharing capability enables multi-disciplinary support for whole-person care.
These solutions empower healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and meet interoperability standards. PCS focuses on providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions that facilitate better care collaboration and give patients greater control over their health data.
For more information, visit Patient Centric Solutions’ website (www.patientcentricsolutions.com).
About Drummond Group, LLC
For over 25 years, Drummond Group, LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) has helped organizations in highly regulated industry sectors (healthcare and pharmacy, finance and financial services, as well as supply chain, commerce, and retail sectors) by providing compliance, standards, and cybersecurity consulting, testing, certification, and validation services.
Drummond promotes and supports the adoption of interoperability and security mandates, standards, and best practices that securely advances digital transformation, including EDI (AS2, AS4), ONC Health IT, HIPPA, PCI, FTC, FHIR, DEA (EPCS, CSOS), GS1 (GDSN, EPCIS), NIST Risk Frameworks, proactive threat identification, and more.
