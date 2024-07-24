New Acquisitions Strengthens Community Bonds Through Charitable Efforts This Summer
New Acquisitions demonstrates community commitment through participating in Blood drives, a Food Drive, & the Sisters By Choice 5K for breast cancer awareness.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Acquisitions is proud to announce a series of charitable initiatives undertaken this summer, demonstrating our commitment to giving back to the community.
Starting the summer, our dedicated employees participated in the American Red Cross blood drive, generously donating blood to support those in need. This initiative reflects our ongoing efforts to contribute to life-saving causes and promote health and wellness within our community.
Throughout the month of June, New Acquisitions organized a food drive to benefit the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Our team collected and donated non-perishable food items to help fight hunger and provide essential resources to families and individuals facing food insecurity.
This past weekend, we were honored to participate in the 20th Anniversary Sisters By Choice Pink Ribbon 5K. This event supports breast cancer awareness and funds specifically for breast health services for uninsured, underinsured, and homeless men and women. Our team joined hundreds of others in running and walking to raise funds and awareness for this vital cause.
“It’s such an honor to work for a company that has such a strong desire to make an impact on our community,” said Taylor Luedy, Administrator at New Acquisitions. “I love getting to participate in events like the Pink Ribbon 5K and see the amount of survivors and loved ones of those affected by breast cancer and knowing that we’re doing something to help raise awareness for an incredible cause.”
New Acquisitions remains committed to fostering a culture of compassion and service, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to positively impact our community.
For more information about our initiatives and how to join our team, please visit newacquisitionsinc.com.
