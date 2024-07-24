Discover nature with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free August programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in August with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Nature Center at Night: Birds of the Confluence | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Join photographer Paul Moffett in exploring the birds of the confluence! After retirement, Paul started work on documenting, via photography, the birds of the confluence area. He's documented over 300 specimens within the 20-mile stretch between the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers confluence, and the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers confluence. He volunteers for Audubon at Riverlands primarily working with the Swan Society and MDC.

As part of our Nature Center at Night series, the building and exhibits will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Nature Art: Natural Crafting | 1 – 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Indulge that creative side and join nature center staff for an afternoon of crafting! There will be a variety of natural materials available to build, create, and construct something into a glorious masterpiece.

Fishing is a great chance to get closer with nature, spend time with family, and feed those close to you. In this virtual program nature center staff will cover how to clean, prepare, and cook catfish. Join the event for a real-time demonstration of how to remove the fillets and cook them both on a stovetop and in the oven.

This program is intended for all ages, especially those interested in cooking and fishing.

Aquatics: Sensory Saturday | 2 – 4 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 3 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Find out who lives in the water by participating in several sensory-friendly activities. These child-directed activities are designed to provide many tactile opportunities through hands-on exploration. Feel free to come and go as you like. This program is designed to be inclusive to children of all ages and abilities.

Knowing which plant species are invasive or not can be daunting! This program is designed as an introductory guide to some of the most common invasive species in southeast Missouri. Staff will focus on decoding some of the botanical jargon and learning common sense rules that help you target problem plants. This program will be held both indoor and outdoor on the nature center trails. Please dress for high temperatures and bring a bottle of water. Trails cover graveled, hilly terrain; hiking boots or athletic shoes recommended.

Wild Edibles: Flavorful Fall Fungi | 7 – 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

There’s a whole world of delicious wild mushrooms beyond the famous morel! Be sure to join staff for an introductory look at some of fall’s finest table fare. Learn about the basics of foraging for mushrooms, identifying “fall treats,” and maybe even discover a recipe or two!

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

Check out details for all of MDC’s free August events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times. And be sure to visit this month’s artist exhibit!

Cape Nature Center will be visiting local libraries and farmers markets this summer – be sure to stop by!

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.