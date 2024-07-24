Governor Hochul Hosts Western New York Roundtable on Tackling Smartphone Use in New York Schools

Today’s roundtable was held at Kenmore Junior/Senior High School and included administrators and teachers from several different schools in the region. Additional roundtables over the coming months will be held across the state with a wide array of educators, parents, students and advocates.

According to a Pew Research poll released in June, 72 percent of high school teachers nationwide say that students being distracted by cell phones is a major problem in their classroom. As part of her commitment to addressing this issue and creating more positive outcomes for students, families and educators, Governor Hochul stated this spring that she plans to propose a statewide policy to tackle excessive smartphone use in schools.

Governor Hochul has also highlighted that many schools across the state – including some represented at today’s roundtable – currently have individual policies seeking to address cell phone use in their classrooms. The Governor is focused on gathering detailed perspectives on the successes and challenges seen by various schools and stakeholders statewide based on the current patchwork of individual school policies.

Participants at today’s roundtable included:

Sabatino Cimato, Superintendent, Kenmore Tonawanda Union Free School District

Gregory Woytila, Superintendent, North Tonawanda City School District

Darlene Jesonowski, Chief Superintendent of School Leadership, Buffalo Public Schools

Dean Johnson, Principal of Kenmore West High School

Robyn Brydalski, Teacher, Franklin Elementary

Elizabeth Aszkler, Librarian and Parent, Kenmore West High School

Dr. Denise Stappenbeck, Director of Student Services, Williamsville Central School District

Cheryl Hughes, NYSUT Board Member and Member of Kenmore Teachers Association

Scott Reddinger, President, Lockport Education Association

LaShonda McKenzie, Member of the Cheektowaga Central Teacher Association

Kelly White, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Leadership & Instruction, Kenmore Tonawanda Union Free School District

This listening tour builds on Governor Hochul’s leadership on youth mental health and wellbeing, which has included signing a first-in-the-nation law to combat addictive social media feeds; expanding school-based mental health clinics and other resources; and launching the “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign to encourage kids and families to put down their phone, take a break from social media and enjoy outdoor activities this summer.

Additional roundtable discussions with educators, parents, students and other advocates will be held over the coming months.

The challenges presented by cell phones in schools also highlight the ongoing issue of learning loss, especially in the post-pandemic era. Governor Hochul’s efforts here are the next step in ensuring our students’ full attention is on learning.