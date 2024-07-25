SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Expands Its Most Comprehensive Medicinal Cannabis Portfolio With Mint Oral Solutions Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals ("SOMAÍ"), a fully vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) in the global medical cannabis markets, is proud to announce the Mint Oral Solutions product line launch in Australia, Germany, and the UK.
SOMAÍ constantly focuses on patients' needs and preferences to produce innovative, improved performance and tasting products. The new line includes single-strain oils infused with peppermint terpene mixes in various dosage forms, from CBD-dominant to balanced and high-THC. The mint line is the first introduction to improve patients' compliance and treatment adherence, combining purified extracts and a subtle aromatic mint taste.
"Cannabis patients prioritize the products' performance, smell, and taste," said Michael Sassano, the founder and interim CEO of SOMAI Pharmaceuticals. "So as we prioritize improving patient experience, mint is an excellent starting experience as a popular blend with calming and therapeutic effects, as well as a pleasant subtle taste."
Earlier this year, SOMAÍ launched its first improved-tasting Oral Solutions Essentials product line. October will showcase the next-gen Origins lines and Senses lines of oral extracts as well as inhalation full lines. With over 100 extracted products in and out of stability, including inhalation oils, oral sprays, soft gel capsules, and oral gums with various terpene mixes, more advanced formulations will soon be released on the global markets. Currently, the company is present in the Australian, German, and UK markets and will soon launch in six other countries in Q3/4 2024.
About SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals
SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP European vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio.
At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.
SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and indoor cultivation in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.
Nataliia Garnina
