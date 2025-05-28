SOMAÍ Launches New HCP Portals and AI Assistant as Part of Global Website Enhancements

SOMAÍ has announced the launch of dedicated HCP portals in Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as the rollout of a new AI-powered assistant

LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, has announced the launch of enhanced digital platforms across its global websites, including dedicated HCP (Healthcare Professional) portals in Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as the rollout of a new AI-powered assistant.These upgrades are part of SOMAÍ’s commitment to improving access to compliant, high-quality medical information and enhancing the digital experience for both healthcare professionals and patients.The new HCP-only areas are designed exclusively for licensed medical professionals and offer secure access to:- Detailed SOMAÍ product profiles and cannabinoid compositions- Educational resources on medical cannabis applications- Access to Certificates of Analysis (CoAs)- Updates on the latest research and clinical guidelines.“Supporting prescribers with accurate, relevant, and locally compliant information is a critical part of SOMAÍ’s mission,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ. “These HCP platforms—and the broader website upgrades—help us strengthen clinical engagement and build trust across all our key markets.”Healthcare professionals can now request access to the HCP portals directly through their country’s SOMAÍ website. Once verified, they gain entry to market-specific materials and updates.Learn more:Alongside the launch of the HCP portals, SOMAÍ has introduced a new AI-powered assistant across all its websites to help visitors navigate content, access medical product information, and better understand cannabinoid-based therapies. This tool is designed to support patient education and improve access to reliable, real-time information.We invite healthcare professionals and patients to explore the updated SOMAÍ websites and experience the new HCP portals and AI assistant firsthand: www.somaipharma.eu About SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.

