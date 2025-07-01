SOMAÍ and Lusófona Publish Peer-Reviewed Study Showcasing Best Practices in Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil Production

LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, in collaboration with Lusófona University, the largest Portuguese private university and the main institution of Grupo Lusófona, has published a groundbreaking peer-reviewed paper in Pharmaceuticals journal titled “Process Development for GMP-Grade Full Extract Cannabis Oil: Towards Standardized Medicinal Use.”The study validates SOMAÍ’s patent-pending process for producing Full-Spectrum Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO), offering new scientific evidence that bridges pharmaceutical precision with consistent, patient-friendly formulations.Key findings from the research include:- Standardized Full-Spectrum Composition – SOMAÍ’s process of terpene extraction, deep-cooled ethanol extraction and purification preserves the native cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant throughout the production process.- Enhanced Patient Experience – Sensory analysis revealed higher acceptance ratings for SOMAÍ’s purified FECO versus crude extracts or competing products. Improvements in taste, color, and overall appearance make these preparations more tolerable and effective for patients.- Scientific Differentiation – The research shows that the terpene fingerprint from the flower is remarkably preserved and can be controlled for reintroduction—emphasizing that terpene formulation is a science, not guesswork.“This paper underscores SOMAÍ’s scientific leadership in the cannabis pharmaceutical industry,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ. “Our study demonstrates that full-spectrum cannabis formulations can be scientifically structured, reproducible, and pharmaceutically precise—dispelling the misconception that full-spectrum must mean uncontrolled or inconsistent.”“This research is a step forward in establishing scientific rigor within the medical cannabis field,” said Professor Maria do Céu Costa of Lusófona University. “Our findings show that with the right methodology, it is possible to preserve the integrity of the plant while achieving consistency, safety, and improved patient acceptance. It’s a meaningful contribution to both science and therapeutic innovation.”Unlike unrefined crude extracts or formulations created without standardized methodology, SOMAÍ’s approach is rooted in pharmaceutical science and controlled processes. This ensures a consistent cannabinoid and terpene profile that meets rigorous regulatory requirements while enhancing both the therapeutic efficacy and patient experience.Read the full text of the publication online at MDPI: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/17/7/848 About SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About Universidade LusófonaUniversidade Lusófona (Lusophone University ) is the largest Portuguese private university and the main institution of Grupo Lusófona, which administers other universities and colleges in Portugal, Brazil, Cape Verde, Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique. Promotion of the Portuguese language is seen as a major objective of the institution; students from former Portuguese African colonies pay substantially reduced fees. CBIOS develops Integrated Health Strategies to support Lusophone societies' progress while participating in diverse interactions of international innovation and mobility programs with industry and stakeholders through its global network of Associate Partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.