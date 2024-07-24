Dr. Sahar Hashmi selected as Top AI Business Expert of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Sahar Hashmi honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sahar Hashmi, Award Winning AI-Business Expert Advisor, was recently selected as Top AI Business Expert of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the AI industries in healthcare and business.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over a decade of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Hashmi is the founder and CEO of Myriad Consulting, an AI-solutions consulting firm. She specializes in developing AI strategies and implementation plans, providing continuous support throughout the execution and subsequent re-evaluation of AI initiatives thus providing customized KPIs. As an AI expert advisor, Dr. Hashmi offers consulting services that provide guidance, and insights to leaders across various sectors, such as the tech industry, AI initiatives in hospitals & EMR systems, digital health, entrepreneurship, and investment.
🌟 In short, Dr. Sahar Hashmi is an expert AI advisor to startups and VCs seeking guidance on implementing AI into their endeavors. Additionally, she advises hospital leadership teams on selecting AI solutions and developing customized KPIs to evaluate the success of AI integration. She specializes in customizing AI training programs for businesses that are looking to educate their employees to effectively integrate generative AI into their workflows. Dr. Hashmi also possesses expertise in designing customized core AI curriculums and innovative AI centers for hospital systems and healthcare in general.
Dr. Hashmi has conducted customized training AI workshops for physicians, staff, fellows, entrepreneurs, business students, and industry leaders and executives. Acknowledging the critical need for flexible educational solutions, integrating foundational generative AI principles into core training is paramount to Dr. Hashmi’s approach. She advocates for the implementation of AI-focused initiatives within hospital systems, medical schools, and business programs, ensuring professionals are equipped with effective generative AI technology knowledge and skills to enhance both their professional lives and personal growth.
Dr. Hashmi held a faculty position at Harvard, where she taught a widely acclaimed course on AI technology and innovations to graduate students. In addition, she frequently lead customized AI workshops and CME-accredited seminars for industry and business leaders eager to start their AI journey and integrate AI initiatives into their organizations, whether they are hospitals, clinics, or corporate entities. Her expertise also includes working as a data scientist, delivering valuable insights in data-driven business analytics. She has served as a mentor and guide to startups at the Harvard Innovation Lab and Harvard Business School. She has established herself as an expert in advanced generative AI applications, advising industry and academic leaders on the deployment of such technologies. Furthermore, Dr. Hashmi has contributed as an expert advisor for the selection and integration of AI third-party vendors into Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems.
Dr. Sahar Hashmi is an MD with a master’s degree in Systems Design and Management and a PhD in Healthcare Systems Management and Policy Research from MIT’s prestigious business school and IDSS. Her thesis was conducted at the renowned Harvard Medical School’s diabetes clinic, focusing on the impact of advanced technologies on patient outcomes.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Hashmi has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She received numerous leadership awards from MIT, including the most prestigious university-wide Apple award and the Bridge Building Community award, as well as the Technology Leadership Award from the US Technology Council and the Titan Golden Business Leadership Award for my consulting business. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top AI Business Expert of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Sahar Hashmi for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary female AI leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Sahar Hashmi attributes her success to her perseverance, dedication, patience, and passion for giving back to the community. She mentors AI startups, guides VCs, educates physicians, and supports entrepreneurial and executive leaders.
When not working, she enjoys art curation, visiting art and science museums, horse riding, and participating in community building through volunteering for food drives and engaging in environmental initiatives focused on energy preservation and tree growth. She also cherishes spending time with her family. In the future, she aims to inspire and influence those entering the nuanced field of generative AI.
For more information please visit: http://myriadconsulting.com/
