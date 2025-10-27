Arda Laham selected as Top VP of the Year in Loan Operations by IAOTP

Arda Laham will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals Annual Awards Gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arda Laham, Vice President of Loan Operations, Financial Operations Executive, and Lending Operations Leader, was recently selected as Top VP of the Year in Loan Operations for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Ms. Laham has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Lahan is the Vice President of Loan Operations at Wintrust Life Finance, where she oversees all underwriting operations, regulatory compliance, and team development within the premium finance division. She works closely with cross-functional partners in legal, credit, portfolio management, and IT to ensure accuracy, scalability, and performance across all aspects of the loan lifecycle.As a strategic and forward-thinking operations executive in the financial services industry, she specializes in transforming complex loan systems, building high-performance teams, and driving scalable infrastructure across the premium finance sector. Her work has been rooted in process excellence, regulatory alignment, and a strong commitment to client success.Ms. Laham thrives in fast-paced, detail-intensive environments where leadership, collaboration, and critical thinking are essential to solving problems and delivering results. From redesigning underwriting workflows and leading audits to launching scalable training programs and managing multibillion-dollar portfolios, she brings a strong mix of technical acumen and people-first leadership to every role.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to operational leadership, business strategy, banking compliance, strategic planning, quality management, staff development, business process improvement, and commercial finance.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Laham earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in International Marketing from Pace University followed by her M.B.A. in Finance from Montclair State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Laham has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top VP of the Year in Loan Operations for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Laham for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Laham attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future, she is looking to become more familiar with technology as she continues to adapt alongside an evolving global landscape. She is also currently working on her first novel which she hopes to release in the next few years.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arda-laham-mba/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.