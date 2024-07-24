Slovenia joins Freedom Online Coalition (FOC)

SLOVENIA, July 24 - As a member of the Coalition, Slovenia will work to ensure effective cooperation with international stakeholders for an open, secure and inclusive Internet for all. The Coalition believes that the human rights that people enjoy offline must also be protected online. It serves as a coordinating body that advances cross-regional diplomacy and commits to working together, alongside all others who share these views, to support Internet freedom and protect human rights online worldwide.

On becoming a member of the Freedom Online Coalition, State Secretary Marko Štucin stated:

"Slovenia is proudly becoming a member of the Freedom Online Coalition. We have always been dedicated to ensuring an open, secure, and inclusive internet for all and will continue to do so in the future. The Coalition's values of upholding and promoting digital rights and freedoms align with our commitment for a secure, trusted and resilient cyberspace. This membership therefore underlines Slovenia's role as an advocate for human rights in the digital realm."

By joining the Freedom Online Coalition, Slovenia has enhanced its role as a defender of human rights in the digital age and increased its efforts to protect freedom of expression, the right to privacy and other fundamental rights online. By sharing best practices with other FOC members, Slovenia will be better equipped to meet the challenges of the digital age.

The Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) is an international partnership of countries working to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms on the Internet. Founded in 2011, it currently comprises 40 countries collaborating to coordinate policies, share best practices and implement joint actions to ensure an open, safe and inclusive digital environment. Coalition members work closely together to coordinate their diplomatic efforts and engage with civil society and the private sector to support Internet freedom – free expression, association, assembly, and privacy online – worldwide.

The Coalition strives to drive concrete policy changes and outcomes and shape global norms to promote a rules-based, democratic and inclusive world where human rights and fundamental freedoms are upheld in online and digital contexts.