Tené Nicole Agency Hosted 30 Powerful Women During Its 6th Annual #SupportYourGirlfriends Retreat
Powerful attendees include Guerdy Abaira, Yandy Smith Harris, and many others who stayed at The Crane Resort
Witnessing the synergy and empowerment that unfolded at this year's retreat was truly inspiring. Our mission to support and uplift each other was brought to life through every interaction”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATAES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerful influencers from business, politics, media, and entertainment industries gathered in beautiful Barbados for the 6th Annual Support Your Girlfriends Retreat hosted by Tené Nicole Creative Agency and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.
— Nikkia McClain, Founder, Support Your Girlfriends
From July 11th through July 15th, notable attendees such as Guerdy Abaira, Yandy Smith Harris,and many more were treated to luxurious accommodations at The Crane Resort including private chefs, beach activities, cultural tours, and much more.
“In Barbados, we embrace every type of traveler. Whether you’re in search of spontaneous adventures or meticulously curated experiences, our vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and renowned hospitality have something special for everyone. Partnering with #SupportYourGirlfriends and Tene Nicole has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase the unique charm of our island. These brands excel in uniting women from diverse backgrounds, underscoring that Barbados is the ultimate destination for a memorable getaway. We eagerly anticipate continuing this partnership and sharing the enchanting allure of Barbados with the world.
With increased connectivity to Barbados, we are more poised than ever to welcome travelers via our US gateways. - Tenisha S. Holder, Senior Business Development Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.
Attendees took part in a variety of empowering events throughout the retreat. Day 1 included a “Redefining Sistership” Poolside Welcome Dinner presented by Nikkia McClain, Founder, Support Your Girlfriends. Day 2 of the retreat began with a “Give Me Money: The Pros and Cons in Raising Capital” Pow(H)er Breakfast, presented by Crystal Etienne, CEO of Ruby Love. This was later followed by a Lunch & Cave experience titled “Don’t Let Your Money Cave You In!” hosted by Sherkera Green, Chase Manhattan Region Market Director. After the cave experience, attendees participated in the “I AM A GIRL!” PowerUP Community Giveback where Support Your Girlfriends donated $10,000 to the organization for future “I Am A Girl” Scholarships.
“This year’s retreat was one for the books! Witnessing the synergy and empowerment that unfolded at this year's retreat was truly inspiring. Our mission to support and uplift each other was brought to life through every interaction, event, and shared experience. The opportunity to also come back another year and support I Am A Girl is my commitment to the island, culture and community.” - Nikkia McClain, Founder, Support Your Girlfriends
The second day of the retreat concluded with “The Big Ask” Power Dinner hosted by Lucinda Cross, Founder, Activate Worldwide. Day 3 of the experience began with “Morning Meditation” hosted by Vanessa Moore, Vice President of Branded Entertainment Network. Guests were then welcomed to a Power Breakfast at Brighton Farmers Market, followed by an East Coast Picture Perfect Scenic Ride both hosted by Barbados Tourism. Attendees then enjoyed a yacht experience that toured around the island. The evening concluded with a “Powering Your Legacy” Power Dinner presented by Shay Wood, Founder, Wood Enterprises.
Day 4 of the retreat kicked off with a ”Power Your Purpose” Beach Day hosted by Natasha “Talk to Tash” Leath, Celebrity Intuitive Life Strategist. This was later followed by a “Pool Pit Sunday” hosted by Charreah Jackson, Founder, Shine Army. Later in the day, guests attended the finale dinner “Redefining Sistership with Great Girlfriends” presented by Sybil Amuti, Founder, The Great Girlfriends. The finale dinner also welcomed new sisters to the Support Your Girlfriends network. The new sisters brought in include Dr. Jatali Bellanton, Arkell Bailey-Cox, Atoya Burleson, Modupe’ Congleton, Andrea A. Osei, Ida Harris, Jen Hayes Lee, Guerdy Abraira, and Tredesha Howard.
Prior to the retreat, attendees also received an exclusive suitcase with a variety of products from sponsors of the event. The suitcase contained products from brands such as BeSpoke Alkaline Water, Blessed Bananas, Brode, Beiconic, Bee Free Gluten Free, No More Broken Records Ⓡ, Celestial Silk, N/UM, Crackerology, DAX Edge Pro, Erleia, Impact Botanicals, FOMIN Soap, Jewel Straps, Queens Don't Settle, Peri Haircare, Sabobatage: The Boba Card, Steeped Coffee, The Bump, Tidalove, TruCitrus, Uplift Planners, Your Blissful Homeopathic Solutions, Motivo Scar Care, Soul Centered Christine Howard, & Talk to Tash.
The success of the 6th Annual #SupportYourGirlfriends Retreat solidifies The Crane Resort's dedication to supporting women's empowerment initiatives and fostering a sense of community among its guests.
To view photos from the retreat, visit @supportyourgirlfriends on Instagram
ABOUT SUPPORT YOUR GIRLFRIENDS
Support Your Girlfriends is a powerful initiative created by Nikkia McClain, Founder of Tené Nicole Agency. Nikkia has successfully leveraged her expertise and network to produce top-notch campaigns for her clients through her public relations and marketing agency. Created in 2017, Support Your Girlfriends assists with advocacy, learning, resources, and tools to strengthen and build a supportive community of founders, entrepreneurs, and business-minded individuals.
ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLE
Tené Nícole is a boutique, one-stop, full-service creative agency located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients’ exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.
Marilyn Remo
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 201-638-2685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn