Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,086 in the last 365 days.

How Sri Lanka’s bet on mangroves is paying off

The loss robbed marine life of key spawning grounds and left coastal communities dangerously exposed to storm surges, like the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which killed 30,000 Sri Lankans. 

You just read:

How Sri Lanka’s bet on mangroves is paying off

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more