Prescott, AZ Boosts Its Budgeting Process with OpenGov
The City can look forward to enhanced staff collaboration and better vendor engagement, which will streamline operations and improve collaboration.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working with manual budgeting and procurement processes, Prescott, AZ, needed a more effective solution. The City chose OpenGov, the leader in budgeting and procurement software for our nation's local governments.
Prescott, a vibrant community in Arizona led by proactive City officials, struggled with a financial system meant for finance and not budgeting, which offered no visualization capabilities. In addition, the team needed to standardize procurement processes across the City. They sought a platform that could integrate budget data, facilitate better collaboration on capital project budgets, and improve procurement efficiency. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and Procurement were selected for the ability to easily communicate and track strategic plans while automating processes to make the most of staff time.
With the adoption of OpenGov, Prescott can anticipate significant improvements in the budgeting and procurement processes. The City can look forward to enhanced staff collaboration and better vendor engagement, which will streamline operations and improve collaboration. Additionally, the automation features of OpenGov are expected to drive efficiency, allowing the City to maximize resources and achieve better outcomes.
Prescott joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
