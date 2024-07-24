Submit Release
Program of the 4th National Black Canadians Summit 2024

We are proud to share the comprehensive program of the highly anticipated 2024 National Black Canadians Summit, in Montreal, QC.

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC, CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal, en route! We are proud to share the comprehensive program of the highly anticipated 2024 National Black Canadians Summit, in Montreal.

Let's take action! It is urgent to pull our strengths together to fight against racism and discrimination.

The Summit is more than just an event. It’s a platform for dialogue and exchange, where we celebrate successes and share winning strategies. It is the perfect opportunity to discover inspiring local and national projects, explore initiatives that work, and participate in enriching discussions. Together, we can build a more equitable and inclusive society.

