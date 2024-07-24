Mercy University Partners with CollegeBound Initiative to Further Break Down Barriers to Higher Education
This collaboration underscores Mercy and CBI’s shared commitment to accessibility, equity and supporting student success.DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mercy University announced its partnership with Student Leadership Network’s CollegeBound Initiative (CBI), aimed at enhancing college opportunities for students attending one of the more than 20 New York high schools in the CBI network. This partnership underscores Mercy and CBI’s shared commitment to accessibility, equity and supporting student success.
Through this collaboration, CBI students will gain comprehensive access to a wide range of resources and personalized support services, including financial aid, mentorship, and campus visits, all designed to equip them with the tools necessary to succeed in college and beyond.
“We are thrilled to join forces with CollegeBound Initiative to extend our outreach and impact,” said Adam Castro, vice president for enrollment management at Mercy University. “We have had the pleasure of working informally with CBI for years, so we know how dedicated they are to college access and student success. This formal partnership will allow us to support their students even earlier in their educational journeys and make sure those who attend Mercy are taking full advantage of our award-winning mentoring and advising services and getting as much financial aid as possible.”
“Mercy and Student Leadership Network are both deeply invested in helping students explore their options and succeed in college, and we are proud to formalize our partnership,” said Rob Robinson, senior managing director of CollegeBound Initiative. “In recent years, we have introduced students to Mercy through Bronx-specific collaborative fairs hosted on its campus, workshops on the college process for our network’s girls’+ public schools, and enthusiastic admissions reps meeting our students at CBI schools citywide. We are thrilled to make college an attainable and affordable reality for more of our students together.”
As part of this agreement, Mercy University will offer competitive financial aid awards to eligible CBI students. Moreover, the university will provide continuous support throughout their academic journey, ensuring they have the guidance needed to thrive in school. Additionally, Mercy will also host an annual campus visit for CBI students, offering them firsthand insights into campus life, academic programs and the extensive student services available.
Student Leadership Network remains committed to supporting all CBI students who choose to enroll at Mercy, ensuring they receive ongoing guidance and assistance as they navigate their college journey. Overall, CBI is dedicated to supporting CBI alumni’s transition to college, working with them to complete enrollment processes after high school and guiding their navigation of financial aid expectations, relationship-building with peers and college faculty, and identifying resources for academic success and mental health support on their post-secondary campus of choice. With this new partnership, Student Leadership Network will have the tools and support to remain committed to aiding all CBI students who choose to enroll at Mercy.
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
About CollegeBound Initiative (CBI)
Student Leadership Network supports young people growing up in diverse underserved communities to gain access to educational opportunities that help prepare them to lead successful lives. Its CollegeBound Initiative model supports students in grades 6-12 on their post-secondary journeys to leadership. Since its launch in 2001, CBI has created college-bound cultures in schools to increase college enrollment and completion. Dedicated, full-time, school-based counselors provide hands-on support to build early college and career awareness. Our coaching and consulting services have brought our proven college access and success model to an increasing number of partners within and outside of NYC, and is currently being implemented at 50 schools nationwide, impacting nearly 40,000 students. CBI students graduating from our partner high schools achieve four-year college degrees at a significantly higher rate than their national peers. For CBI students, the question is not if but where they will go to college. www.studentleadershipnetwork.org/cbi
