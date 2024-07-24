Epos Now CEO Jacyn Heavens Highlights Company Growth and Innovations in the London Stock Exchange's "Be Inspired" Series
Every one of our customers starts the same way—they have a dream. They risk everything to start their business, and our mission is to help them bridge the knowledge gap and thrive.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading AI-driven, point-of-sale platform supporting over 70,000 SMB locations in retail and hospitality, is proud to share a recent interview with its CEO and founder, Jacyn Heavens, conducted by Charlie Walker, Deputy CEO of the London Stock Exchange, as part of the "Be Inspired" series. Hosted by one of the world's oldest and largest stock exchanges, the discussion highlighted Epos Now's journey, innovative technology, and significant impact on the global hospitality and retail sectors.
— Jacyn Heavens, CEO and Founder of Epos Now
The "Be Inspired" series highlights how innovative private and listed companies drive growth and support entrepreneurship. In December 2020, Neil Shah, Head of Tech for Primary Markets at the London Stock Exchange, first met Jacyn Heavens to learn about his journey and the story of Epos Now.
Shah remarked, "From our very first meeting, it was obvious that Jacyn and Epos Now were on an extraordinary path. His story truly shows what can be accomplished with determination and innovative thinking. Reaching unicorn status through bootstrapped and organic growth is an incredible and unique feat, especially in the UK, and an inspiring story for founders and small businesses on their own growth journey."
Driven by the need to support entrepreneurs and help them overcome the many hurdles of starting a business in today’s world, Jacyn Heavens shared the story of Epos Now's inception. Reflecting on his personal journey and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, Heavens stated, "Every one of our customers starts the same way—they have a dream. They risk everything to start their business, and our mission is to help them bridge the knowledge gap and thrive."
Recognising the challenges small businesses face, Epos Now has made advanced business management tools accessible and affordable by leveraging cloud technology. This approach has enabled Epos Now to support a previously underserved market, allowing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to thrive.
The company's commitment to innovation is further emphasised by the development of an embedded finance engine. This solution provides financial products directly to merchants, including instant lending decisions, bank accounts, and credit facilities. By integrating these services into its platform, Epos Now empowers merchants to grow their businesses without the traditional barriers posed by banks. Heavens noted, "We built an embedded finance engine to give our customers access to financial products, making lending decisions and offering bank accounts and credit facilities instantly."
Epos Now is pushing the limits of AI through its Sidekick platform to help merchants optimise their operations. Heavens explained, "We've been leveraging AI technology to identify reasons why customers might struggle and address them one by one. Simple things like price discrepancies can make a big difference. With over $30 billion in transactions, our technology helps eliminate inefficiencies and boosts success.”
Sharing an insight into Epos Now's growth, Jacyn was happy to share it includes operations in 70,000+ locations across 11 countries, supporting a diverse range of merchants, from restaurants and retailers to gyms and car repair shops. Heavens highlighted the company's financial achievements, noting that Epos Now has surpassed $100 million in revenue and processes $30 billion in transactional value.
Heavens praised the UK's supportive environment for business growth, noting, "The UK has undergone significant reforms to help companies start, grow, and scale locally before expanding globally. This environment has been brilliant for us. We've grown our headquarters in Norwich and expanded internationally."
Looking ahead, Epos Now plans to continue leveraging AI to enhance business operations for its merchants. The company continues to ramp up its efforts on solving the knowledge gap and helping entrepreneurs thrive. Heavens expressed excitement about the future, emphasising the company's mission to support more businesses and reach new markets. "We're still laser-focused on solving that problem. The only difference now is we've got the technology to do it. It's so exciting!" Heavens remarked.
About Epos Now
Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 70,000+retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
