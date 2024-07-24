Mingshang Technology and MicroSec Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Automotive Cybersecurity

MicroSec and Mingshang Technology announce strategic partnership

MicroSec and Mingshang Technology have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity in the automotive and industrial sectors.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSec and Mingshang Technology have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity in the automotive and industrial sectors. The partnership was formalized at an exclusive signing event, hosted by DayDayUp, a technology accelerator that is committed to connecting Chinese and Global innovators, where industry leaders and select companies gathered to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two companies agreeing to collaborate, bringing their combined expertise and solutions to China, Singapore and the world.

MicroSec, a premier cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in industrial & automotive security, brings its expertise in safeguarding in-vehicle systems, fleet operations, and V2X communications to the table. By joining forces with Mingshang, MicroSec aims to embed advanced cybersecurity measures directly into Mingshang's platform, ensuring enhanced protection end-to-end against in-vehicle and network cyber threats.

Mingshang Technology, an industry leader in visual safety solutions tailored for heavy commercial vehicles and industrial equipment worldwide, has selected MicroSec to integrate advanced cybersecurity features into its platform through this strategic partnership. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and safety, Mingshang Technology has earned a reputation as a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for diverse industrial applications.

Mr. Jiang ZhiZhou (江志洲), CEO of Mingshang, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with MicroSec in our shared mission to elevate safety standards in the automotive and industrial sectors. By integrating MicroSec's innovate edge cybersecurity technology into our platform, we are taking proactive steps to address emerging digital threats and safeguard the integrity of our customers' operations."

Dr. Vishram Mishra, CEO of MicroSec, echoed Mr. Zhou's sentiments, commenting, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance cybersecurity across the automotive landscape in China and around the world. By working closely with Mingshang, we aim to leverage our collective expertise to deliver robust cybersecurity starting from the edge in order to mitigate risks and ensure the reliability of connected automotive ecosystems."

The collaboration between MicroSec and Mingshang Technology underscores their mutual commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence. Together, they are poised to redefine industry standards and pave the way for a safer, more secure future in the automotive and industrial sectors.

For more information about MicroSec and Mingshang’s partnership or to inquire about MicroSec's products, please contact info@usec.io or visit www.usec.io.