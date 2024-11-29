MicroSec CyberAssessor Awarded with Letter of Attestation from Bureau Veritas & Signs MoU

MicroSec is awarded an Official Letter of Attestation for its innovation in data centric cybersecurity assessment platform, "CyberAssessor" for IACS UR E26 compliance and certification.

MicroSec and Bureau Veritas reach major partnership milestone signing both an Official Letter of Attestation and Memorandum of Understanding.

Combined with Bureau Veritas’s expertise in the industry, it strengthens our common mission to offer comprehensive and reliable solutions that take the industry to the next level.” — Dr. Vishram Mishra, CEO of MicroSec

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSec, a leader in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, proudly announces that its CyberAssessor tool for assessing compliance with IACS UR E26 (a.k.a “Cyber Resilience of Ships”) has been awarded an official Letter of Attestation (LoA) by Bureau Veritas (BV), one of the world’s most trusted inspection, testing, and certification companies.

The LoA was awarded for demonstrating the compliance evaluation capability of the MicroSec CyberAssessor tool against the global UR E26 cybersecurity standards during the commissioning phase and the operational life of the ship for new builds.

The E26 standard is recognized as the latest and most stringent cybersecurity requirement for new builds starting from July 1st of this year and also guides ship owners on how to enable continuous cybersecurity readiness for even their existing vessels and fleets.

Rigorous Evaluation for Class Society Compliance.

Bureau Veritas evaluated the CyberAssessor tool through a rigorous process, analyzing how the tool maps cybersecurity practices against the E26 standard, ensuring that users of MicroSec’s platform are equipped with accurate and trustworthy assessments, and empowering them to make informed decisions about their cybersecurity strategies.

“With the increase in cyber threats targeting maritime vessels and fleets, maintaining a robust cybersecurity posture is essential. Its cybersecurity evaluation report, generated by MicroSec’s CyberAssessor, gives shipbuilders, ship operators, and fleet managers confidence that they will satisfy the E26 standards and protect their vessels from cyber risks,” said Riccardo Barbiellini, Senior Digital Innovation Lead for Bureau Veritas.

But that is just the beginning, according to Dr. Vishram Mishra, CEO of MicroSec, saying, “In addition to compliance, our CyberAssessor tool provides comprehensive insights into the cybersecurity health of a fleet, helping ship operators, ship builders and even ports address risks proactively. Combined with Bureau Veritas’s expertise in the industry, it strengthens our common mission to offer comprehensive and reliable solutions that take the industry to the next level.”

MicroSec and Bureau Veritas Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Marking this historic achievement, MicroSec and Bureau Veritas have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at further strengthening their strategic partnership and commitment to the maritime industry.

MicroSec and BV will introduce the CyberAssessor for E26 starting in APAC, and then to the rest of the world. By introducing the CyberAssessor tool to shipbuilders, owners and operators globally, MicroSec and BV aim to help maritime stakeholders comply with international industry standards, bolster their defenses against cyberattacks, and achieve cybersecurity excellence.

