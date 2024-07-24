St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Enosburg
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005043
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/23/24 04:54 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg House of Pizza. Enosburg, Vermont.
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: unknown
VICTIM: Enosburg House of Pizza
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/23/24 at approximately 04:54 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at the Enosburg House of Pizza. Troopers responded and found that the restaurant had been forcefully broken in to. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at the above listed number. Thank you.