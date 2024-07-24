Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Enosburg

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A2005043

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:        Corporal Adam Marchand                     

STATION:    St. Albans

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  7/23/24  04:54 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg House of Pizza. Enosburg, Vermont.

VIOLATION:  Burglary

 

ACCUSED:   unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Enosburg House of Pizza

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 7/23/24 at approximately 04:54 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at the Enosburg House of Pizza.  Troopers responded and found that the restaurant had been forcefully broken in to.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at the above listed number.  Thank you.

 

 

 

 

