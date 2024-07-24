St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Enosburg

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2005043

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/23/24 04:54 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg House of Pizza. Enosburg, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: unknown

VICTIM: Enosburg House of Pizza

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/23/24 at approximately 04:54 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at the Enosburg House of Pizza. Troopers responded and found that the restaurant had been forcefully broken in to. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at the above listed number. Thank you.