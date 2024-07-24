Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on July 24, 2024

Hubei Media Group: A US delegation of heavyweight business executives from Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Starbucks, and the United Family and so on is visiting China. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Premier He Lifeng met with them respectively. US business leaders said they welcome the important message of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC to further deepen reform comprehensively and the US business sector is confident about embracing the Chinese market. What’s your comment?



Mao Ning: There has been a lot of global attention on the new blueprint for China’s reform and opening up adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC. The session sent a strong message to the world about China’s steadfast commitment to reform and opening up in the new era. The story of China’s development success tells us that reform and opening up has always been the key—it was reform and opening up that enabled China to catch up with the times with big strides, it was reform and opening up that brought China’s First Centenary Goal to fruition since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, and it is still reform and opening up that will break new ground in Chinese modernization and lead China to the Second Centenary Goal.

The Resolution adopted at the plenary session put forward over 300 important reform measures, and made systemic plans on further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing Chinese modernization. We believe that their implementation will enhance various institutions and mechanisms, remove the obstacles, provide steady source of dynamism for Chinese modernization, and create more opportunities for China and the rest of the world to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and thrive and prosper together.

Reuters: Foreign Minister Wang Yi today held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Guangzhou, according to sources. Are you able to provide any further information on what was discussed?



Mao Ning: This morning, Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Guangzhou.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that China and Ukraine are friends to each other. Everything that stands out in bilateral exchanges is about friendship and cooperation. The two countries established a strategic partnership more than a decade ago, and have respected each other and treated each other as equals. Mutually beneficial cooperation has made steady headway. The presidents of our two countries stressed the importance to view and envision bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, and make sure that bilateral relations and cooperation will keep moving forward. We need to follow this guidance, maintain communication and exchanges, enhance mutual trust, carry forward our traditional friendship, promote the people-to-people bond, and achieve sound and steady growth of China-Ukraine relations.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China ushered in a new journey of comprehensively deepening reform. China’s all-round modernization endeavor will bring new opportunities to people from all countries. Ukraine is one of the first countries to support and participate in Belt and Road cooperation. In recent years, China has remained Ukraine’s largest trading partner and the largest exporter of agricultural products. In the first half of this year, our bilateral trade has shown a momentum of rapid growth, demonstrating the space and potential of bilateral cooperation. The two sides need to give full play to cooperation mechanisms between the two countries and enhance practical cooperation in various fields. China will continue to increase food imports from Ukraine and work together to keep logistics corridors open and ensure global food security. Foreign Minister Wang thanked the Ukrainian side for the help it provided for the evacuation of Chinese nationals, especially the Chinese students in Ukraine, when the conflict broke out. He also expressed the hope that Ukraine will continue to work effectively to keep Chinese personnel and institutions safe in Ukraine.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Foreign Minister Wang noted that the Ukraine crisis has entered its third year, the conflict continues and there is the risk of escalation and spillover. China remains firmly committed to working for a political settlement of the crisis. President Xi Jinping laid out four principles which provide the fundamental guidance for seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. On this basis, China and Brazil jointly issued six common understandings that include the three principles for deescalating the conflict, the three elements for peace talks and the three appeals on humanitarian protection. The common understandings also highlight the need to prevent nuclear risks and protect the stability of industrial and supply chains. The common understandings represent the broadest common ground of the international community and have been widely supported and endorsed. China believes that all conflicts ultimately have to be resolved at the negotiating table, and the solutions to any dispute can only be found through political means. Recently, both Ukraine and Russia have expressed to varying degrees the willingness to negotiate. Although the conditions and timing are not yet ripe, we support all efforts conducive to peace and will continue to play a constructive role to enable a ceasefire and resume the peace talks. China cares about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide humanitarian aid supplies.

Foreign Minister Kuleba said that China is a great country. China and Ukraine are each other’s strategic partners and important economic and trade partners. Ukraine supports China’s position on the Taiwan question and will remain committed to one China. Ukraine hopes to work with China to implement the important common understandings between the two presidents, cement political mutual trust, activate cooperation in such areas as trade and agriculture, and strengthen subnational and sister-cities exchanges. Ukraine highly appreciates China’s active and constructive role to promote peace and uphold the international order. Ukraine attaches importance to China’s views, and has looked closely at the six common understandings issued by China and Brazil on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Ukraine is willing and ready to have dialogue and negotiation with Russia. And of course, negotiations should be rational, substantive and aimed at achieving just and lasting peace.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern. For anything specific, a readout will be released, which you may refer to.

CCTV: China successfully hosted internal reconciliation talks between Palestinian factions, which was widely welcomed by the international community. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the EU’s Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process congratulated China for the effort. However, some commented that the course of reconciliation will not run smooth. How does China view the prospect of the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and what role will China play in this regard?



Mao Ning: The reconciliation talks and the Beijing Declaration signed between the 14 Palestinian factions brings hope and a future to the Palestinian people, and is an important step toward resolving the Palestinian question and achieving peace and stability in the Middle East. The key to the Palestinian reconciliation process is to bolster confidence, keep to the right direction, and make incremental progress. Only by making continuous efforts to build consensus and put it into practice, can the reconciliation process yield more and more substantive progress and greater unity. Peace will not be accomplished overnight, but as long as the effort is in the right direction, we must keep at it and never lose faith.

The Palestinian question is at the core of the Middle East issue. China never has any selfish interests on the Palestinian question. We value fairness and advocate justice. China firmly supports the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights, and supports the people of Middle East countries in holding their future in their own hands. China will continue to advance the Global Security Initiative and make more contribution to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Beijing Daily: It’s reported that the mudslides in Geze Gofa, South Ethiopia Regional State, have killed at least 229 people and the death toll is expected to rise. What’s your comment? Are Chinese nationals among the dead or injured?



Mao Ning: China and Ethiopia are all-weather strategic partners. The two countries always support each other in trying times and share weal and woe together. The massive mudslides in Ethiopia have resulted in grave deaths and injuries and property loss. China extends its sincere sympathies over the disaster and deep condolences for the victims.

China stands ready to do what it can to assist the rescue and reconstruction in light of Ethiopia’s needs. We believe the Ethiopian people will get through this difficult time and rebuild their homes soon. So far we haven’t received any report indicating Chinese deaths or injuries in this disaster.