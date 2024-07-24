Urbean Café Exceeds $8.5 Million in Economic Impact

Urbean Cafe Interior Urbean Cafe Team

Workforce Development Program Inspires the Community

This is more than a job to me; it’s a way to give back.” — Chuck Baldwin, Urbean Café’s general manager.

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akron’s Urbean Café has contributed more than $8.5 million in economic impact to Summit County, provided workforce development for more than 160 citizens, and saved Ohioans more than $4 million in direct costs since 2011.

Launched as a Restorative Justice program by Broken Chains Ministry, Urbean Café has been a success since its inception.

“The Urbean Café program was designed to help overcome the employment barriers faced by formerly incarcerated citizens,” said Dennis Shawhan, executive director of Broken Chains Ministry. “Our employees develop practical skills while being held accountable and serving others.”

Café employees have a two percent or lower recidivism rate compared to the national average of about 82 percent within 10 years and 43 percent within one year.

According to Tenzing Lahdon, Bureau of Justice Assistance Policy Advisor on Courts, Communities, and Strategic Partnerships, incarceration is not achieving the justice goals of social equity, enhanced public safety, lower recidivism rates, more resilient communities, and reduced criminal justice and correctional costs.

“This is more than a job to me; it’s a way to give back,” said Chuck Baldwin, Urbean Café’s general manager and a successful client. “I like making a positive impact, and this is a great way to do it.”

Baldwin joined the café staff in November 2021 after his release from prison and was recently promoted to general manager.

“We help every staff member make positive changes while serving the community, and that’s something to be proud of,” Baldwin added.

Located in Akron’s Robert K. Pfaff Metro Transit Center and known for its locally roasted coffee, freshly prepared meals, and homemade carrot cake, the café recently introduced a new menu, tables and chairs, and freshly waxed floors. The café is open weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., serving local residents and travelers alike.

About Broken Chains Ministry

Founded by Rev. Dennis Shawhan and celebrating 20 years, Broken Chains Ministry is a reputable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Summit County that has earned the coveted GuideStar Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Its mission is to improve public safety and support the local economy by reducing recidivism and restoring individuals to the community through Restorative Justice programs.