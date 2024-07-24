Submit Release
Happy Pioneer Day From the AG’s Office!

Pioneer Day (also called Covered Wagon Days, Days of `47, or simply July 24th) honors the arrival of the first pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. This day commemorates their enduring spirit and Utah’s settlement beginnings. 

From its humble beginnings, Pioneer Day has grown into one of the largest regional celebrations in the United States. It fosters community spirit by bringing people together to celebrate shared heritage and history. Through parades and community events, Utahns will have the opportunity to come together and unify around our shared heritage. 

The Utah Attorney General’s Office hopes all Utahns have a wonderful Pioneer Day! 

Happy Pioneer Day From the AG's Office!

