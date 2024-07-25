Ownera and Digital Asset Partner to Offer Tokenization Routers Providing Connectivity to Assets on the Canton Network

With this partnership we can now offer our buy side and custody clients direct native access to the Canton network using their Ownera Router.” — Ami Ben David, founder and CEO of Ownera

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ownera, provider of the leading tokenization interoperability network based on the open FinP2P protocol, and Digital Asset, software provider for the largest blockchain ecosystem for real-world assets, have partnered to offer scalable industry-wide distribution of tokenized assets to all market participants.

With this partnership Ownera's routers will now feature a built-in Canton node, enabling interconnectivity with the Canton Network and its ecosystem of tokenization applications and digital assets.

By embedding Canton nodes into Ownera’s routers, Ownera will provide native access for buy-side institutions and custodians to the Canton asset ecosystem. This integration will also enable interoperability with numerous asset and payment platforms operating on both legacy systems and various blockchain networks, including private and public ledgers.

Applications built for the Canton Network will also benefit from wider market distribution, enhanced liquidity, diverse payment options, and a range of other securities services offered through the Ownera network.

This collaboration exemplifies the industry’s commitment to an open approach, ensuring that tokenization fulfills its potential to transform global markets. Currently, billions of dollars of high-quality assets are being tokenized by leading institutions on platforms such as Canton. Ownera is dedicated to connecting this asset supply to buy-side demand, payment services, and other regulated asset servicing functions.

Yuval Rooz, co-founder and CEO of Digital Asset, added, “The Canton Network has brought together the largest value of tokenized real-world assets of any network in the world. Extending the utility of these assets within Canton to complementary ecosystems of tokenized assets is key for users of Canton Network. We look forward to collaborating with Ownera to connect the Canton Network ecosystem to tokenized assets across other networks.”

Ami Ben David, founder and CEO of Ownera commented, “We believe that cross-market interoperability is crucial for the scalable growth of the tokenized ecosystem. Our focus is on connecting tokenized supply, demand and services wherever they are. With this partnership we can now offer our buy side and custody clients direct native access to the Canton network, and give Canton users access to additional distribution, liquidity, and services utilizing Ownera’s routers such as payment, custody, data, transfer agents, CSDs and more.”

About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

For more information, go to www.ownera.io

About Digital Asset

Founded in 2014, Digital Asset is the leading provider of blockchain and tokenization software and services for the world’s largest financial institutions, market infrastructure, and tech providers. Our blockchain platform Daml, is used to build applications that synchronize data and transactions across organizational boundaries.

Digital Asset and 30 leading market participants launched and operate the Canton Network, the first industry-designed, public-permissioned blockchain network fit for institutional assets, built to unlock the potential of synchronized financial markets. Daml applications interoperate on the Canton Network, enabling risk-free settlement and increasing the reach and mobility of digital assets.

To learn more about Digital Asset, please visit www.digitalasset.com.

