Bangladesh: journalist killed at protest

The National Union of Journalists has joined the International Federation of Journalists in strong condemnation of the killing of a journalist amid ongoing protests.

Mehedi Hasan, Dhaka Times journalist, was killed on 18 July after being shot while covering a clash between law enforcement and protesting students and activists in Dhaka’s southern Jatra Bari area. The NUJ has condemned the murder and joins its sister union the Bangladesh Manobadhikar Sangbadik Forum (BMSF), in urging authorities to ensure the safety of journalists carrying out their work. It is unclear whether any perpetrator has been brought to justice for Hasan’s murder.

Protestors have been opposing government hiring quotas across Bangladesh. Last month, the High Court reinstated a quota reserving almost one-third of civil service posts for the children of those who participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

Thousands of protestors vandalised vehicles and set fire to Bangladesh Television (BTV) offices on 18 July, whilst journalists were still in the building. According to Amnesty International South Asia, over 170 people including journalists have been killed with hundreds others injured as police use violence against protestors. Internet restrictions have been enforced by authorities and phone access shut down since 18 July. A nationwide curfew imposed two days later remains in place.

On 21 July, in response to the protests, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh ordered the scaling back of the quota for families of veterans down to five per cent with an additional two for ethnic minorities, transgender and disabled people.

The BMSF said:

“The Bangladesh Manobadhikar Sangbadik Forum strongly condemns the attack on the Shomoy TV journalists while performing their professional duty in Shahbagh areas.”

The IFJ said:

“The killing of journalist Mehedi Hasan is deplorable and must be subject to an immediate and thorough investigation. Media coverage of protest movements and unfolding events is deeply important, and authorities must ensure the safety of journalists and media workers through these periods.”

