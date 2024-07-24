Perrin Conferences Returning to Charleston to Host Its 16th Annual National Asbestos Litigation Conference
Perrin Conferences will return to the coastal gem city of South Carolina to host its National Asbestos Litigation Conference on September 11-12, 2024.
Attendees can network with speakers and professionals at the forefront of their industries while attending cocktail receptions, a golf outing, hosted lunches, and more.”WAYNE, PA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the only company that has the honor of being the leading national provider of joint plaintiff and defense litigation conferences, is proud to announce it will host its 16th annual National Asbestos Litigation Conference on September 11-12th at The Charleston Place Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina. This conference will include notable plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, experts, and insurance professionals.
Co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Alton, IL
• John B. Manning, Esq., MG + M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Joseph F. Rice, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, APO Global Initiatives and Claims Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
Some topics to be covered include:
• National Trends Driving Asbestos Litigation
• Late Exposures and Non-Traditional Jurisdictions
• The Insurance Perspective
• Assessing Case Risk in Asbestos Litigation: What Really Drives Case Value?
• Bankruptcy Updates
• The Judicial Perspectives: View from the Bench
• The Future of Lung Cancer Cases
• Jury Selection and Trial Procedures
• Talc Litigation
• Medicare Compliance in the Age of Civil Money Penalties
• Ethics and Mental Health
• In-House Counsel Roundtable
• Medical & Scientific Literature Update on Asbestos & Mesothelioma
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and network with speakers such as:
• C. Matt Alva, Esq., Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP, Chicago, IL
• Stephen T. Armato, Esq., Cetrulo LLP, Boston, MA
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, LLP, New York, NY
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Hon. Andrew Carruthers, Circuit Court, Madison County, IL
• S. Christopher Collier, Esq., Lewis Brisbois, Atlanta, GA
• Jessica Dean, Esq., Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, Dallas, TX
• David Donohue, Legal Counsel, Nationwide Indemnity, Wausau, WI
• Kristen Drake, President, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Jay Evans, Segal McCambridge, Pittsburgh, PA
• Amy E. Fitzpatrick, CPCU, SPPA, SCLA, Claims Manager, CoAction Specialty Insurance Group, Morristown, NJ
• Debra Forsythe, Senior Director, Epiq, Marathon, FL
• Mary Margaret Gay, Esq., Gay Jones
• Rickey Glover, Vice President, Director of Litigation, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Catherine E. Goldhaber, Esq., Hawkins Parnell, Chicago, IL
• Lorianne Conklin Hanson, Esq., Bullivant Houser, Seattle, WA
• Brittany I. Hayes, Claims Specialist, Asbestos and Toxic Tort Cases, Allianz Reinsurance America, Inc., Petaluma, CA
• Aaron Heckaman, Esq., Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, Houston, TX
• Beau Inabinet, Esq., Maron Marvel, Daniel Island, SC
• Ashleigh Johnson, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, St. Louis, MO
• Jessica Kansky, PhD, Director of Jury Consulting, Immersion Legal, Charleston, SC
• Sarah Lickus, Manager–Insurance, Litigation and Claims, Boeing Chicago, IL
• Bruce E. Mattock, Esq., Goldberg, Persky & White, P.C., Pittsburgh, PA
• Ann C. McMillan, Esq., Caplin & Drysdale, Washington, D.C.
• Barrye Panepinto Miyagi, Esq., Taylor Porter, Baton Rouge, LA
• David J. Molton, Esq., Brown Rudnick LLP, New York, NY
• Andrea Morton, Vice President of Operations, LitPro, Charlotte, NC
• Michelle Potter, COO, Senior Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Jeanette Riggins, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New Orleans, LA
• Raymond D. Rushing, Corporate Counsel–Global Litigation, Cummins Inc., Chicago, IL
• Sara M. Salger, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Hon. Adam Silvera, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Hon. Stephen Stobbs, Circuit Court, Madison County, IL
• Len M. van Zyl, ArrayXpress Inc., Raleigh, NC
• David A. Warren, Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Chicago, IL
• Amanda Webber, Claims Technical Director, Allianz Resolution Management, Petaluma, CA
• Steve Zarzecki, Senior Vice President, USAIG, New York, NY
CLE credit and CE adjuster credit will be available. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
