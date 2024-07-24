DataArt Introduces Advanced AI Strategy Consulting Service for Organizational Transformation

NEW YORK, US, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, proudly announces its new AI Strategy Consulting service. This new offering is designed to steer businesses through transformative AI adoption, seamlessly integrating advanced technology with strategic objectives. Leveraging extensive expertise in technology governance and AI deployment, DataArt ensures that AI initiatives deliver measurable value and drive sustainable growth.

The consulting service assists clients in managing the complexities of AI integration, moving beyond proof of concepts (POCs) to support comprehensive organizational change. DataArt provides all the strategic guidance and actionable roadmaps to ensure successful AI adoption across enterprises.

"We help organizations seeking to optimize processes, enhance efficiency, and explore new revenue streams through AI. For instance, automating routine tasks, deploying predictive maintenance, and assisting professionals with AI tools frees up resources for innovation," said Yuri Gubin, Chief Innovation Officer at DataArt. "By identifying areas where AI can create value—whether through new revenue channels, improved customer experiences, or operational efficiencies—we help our clients achieve more with less."

Continual Support for Comprehensive AI Integration

Traditional engagements with consultancies often end with delivering extensive reports filled with insights, use cases, potential ROIs, and architectural diagrams. However, DataArt stands out by providing ongoing support beyond the initial consulting phase. The company is committed to guiding clients through the entire transformation process, offering hands-on assistance with change management, organizational changes, data management, infrastructural challenges, and AI implementation from an engineering perspective.

DataArt's AI Strategy Consultancy aims to be more than an advisory service—it strives to be a transformation partner that helps organizations realize AI's full potential and achieve measurable results. Its approach includes forming new cross-functional teams, such as professional communities or labs, on the client side.

Key Features of DataArt's AI Strategy Consultancy

• Full Spectrum AI Readiness Assessment: Evaluate organizational AI capabilities across critical domains such as Data Management, Human Capital, AI Governance, InfoSec, Enterprise Risk Management, Compliance, and AI Observability.

• AI Strategy Development: Develop tailored strategies with multidisciplinary teams of strategists, AI architects, designers, and data experts, covering InfoSec, compliance, infrastructure, and technology, highlighting high-impact use cases with significant ROI potential.

• Long-term Advisory & Partnership: Unlike traditional consultancies, DataArt remains engaged throughout the implementation phase, ensuring technical excellence, successful execution, and lasting benefits.

DataArt's AI Strategy Consulting service is available globally. For more information, visit www.dataart.com/AI-Consulting.

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a leading global software engineering firm and the Partner for Progress in the digital age. Guided by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work with our clients to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt brings together 5,000+ experts across 30+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com.