HCK HOT CHICKEN EXPANDS IN FREDERICKSBURG
Celebrates grand opening with Free Sandwiches for first 24 guests on July 24thFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HCK Hot Chicken, the fast-casual restaurant brand serving up Nashville-style food that’s kicked up with its signature premium sauces, welcomes its second Fredericksburg, VA location. On July 24th, the newest HCK Hot Chicken will be celebrating its opening from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On opening day, the first 24 guests will receive a free sandwich. Plus, $5 sandwiches will be available all day for purchase (one sandwich per guest). The franchise owner Ramiz Baig will lead the restaurant, which is located at 10007 Patriot Hwy., Suite 125.
To turn up the heat on the festivities, HCK Hot Chicken is giving away Free Sandwiches For a Year. To enter the giveaway, register here. The winners will get one free combo each month for twelve months.
“We found one of the best spots in all of Spotsylvania County to open an HCK Hot Chicken,” said Ramiz Baig, Owner of the Fredericksburg HCK Hot Chicken. “It is located in the Cosner’s Corner shopping center, which features several thriving businesses and draws a lot of traffic to the area. Customers can take care of their errands and reward themselves with a hot chicken sandwich made to perfection. We sit high up on a hill that overlooks one of the busiest roads in town, so the location will be difficult to miss!”
Prior to HCK Hot Chicken, Baig earned a degree in Aeronautical Science and began his career working on developing the drone industry. He is still part of that industry but is also carving out time for the new restaurant that he said will be a family venture. He and his family have lived in Fredericksburg for the past 25 years.
“Throughout high school and college, I worked at restaurants and developed an appreciation for the industry,” added Baig. “I am excited to get back into the food space, but in a different capacity and with a brand that offers extraordinary flavors with a unique hot chicken recipe. They truly stand out from others, and I am excited to share their amazing food with our community.”
The Fredericksburg HCK Hot Chicken marks the second for the city and the fourth for Virginia. The restaurant is approximately 1,500 sq. ft. and will feature dine-in, pickup, and delivery through third-party services such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. It also boasts plenty of parking, including spaces just outside the restaurant.
The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infuse a different type of pepper.
For more information, visit https://www.eathck.com/ or follow HCK Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.
About HCK Hot Chicken
HCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history’s most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.
In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.
To learn more, visit https://www.eathck.com/.
