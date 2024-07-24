Mobiquity Technologies and Adfuel to Elevate Digital Presence for Local Businesses

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, today announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Adfuel Inc. This collaboration aims to enhance the digital presence of local businesses by leveraging Adfuel's expertise in digital marketing and Mobiquity's advanced data solutions and technology.



Transforming Local Business Marketing with Advanced Technology

Adfuel Inc. has recently forged a strategic partnership with Our City Media of Florida LLC, a company dedicated to enriching community life with local stories, expert advice, and updates from schools, city officials, and local events. Our City Media publishes eight free magazines each month, reaching up to 160,000 homes across Coral Springs, Davie, Hollywood, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Tamarac, and Weston.

This partnership signifies a monumental step for Our City Media as it ventures deeper into the digital realm. By harnessing Mobiquity Technologies' sophisticated data intelligence and advertising technology, Adfuel will empower thousands of small businesses to effortlessly and cost-effectively "go digital." This collaboration will enhance their visibility, enabling them to stay at the forefront of their communities by combining robust print presence with state-of-the-art digital solutions.

Leveraging Advertising Technology and Expertise

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, remarked, "Our City Media exemplifies the potential of our collaboration with Adfuel. By integrating our technology with their reach, it's evident that this partnership can significantly expand all businesses involved."

"Our career was built around the Today Magazine brand, and we are proud to support these amazing publishers," said Daniel A. Pasco, CEO of Adfuel Inc. "With Mobiquity Technologies' advanced data intelligence and technology, we are excited to help Our City Media and their clients reach new heights."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the advertising and data technology sector. It boasts a vast audience database accessible to marketers and advertisers, thanks to its subsidiaries. Its platforms, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks, AdHere and MobiExchange, offer innovative programmatic advertising technologies and insights into consumer behavior, along with automated ad management and multi-channel delivery capabilities. For more details, visit the Mobiquity Technologies website.

About Adfuel Inc.

Adfuel Inc. is a leading digital advertising agency specializing in providing customized solutions for clients across diverse industries. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and results-driven strategies, Adfuel Inc. helps businesses thrive in the digital landscape.

