XRP News: XRPTurbo’s AI Agent-Ready Platform Set to Elevate XRP’s Vision for Global Adoption as XRT Presale Hits 70% of Softcap

TALLINN, Estonia, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP continues to shine in the current bull market, recently hitting $2.27 and inspiring price targets as high as $66.

While such milestones remain contingent on XRP overcoming key resistance levels—and potentially reaching new all-time highs—regulatory uncertainty continues to weigh on its broader adoption prospects.

The ongoing legal tussle with the U.S. SEC keeps institutional investors on the sidelines, limiting the speed at which Ripple’s token can solidify its position in mainstream finance.

Amid this uncertainty, XRPTurbo ($XRT) is stepping into the spotlight with its AI-focused approach to DeFi on the XRP Ledger.

Rather than waiting on regulatory nods, XRPTurbo is building a permissionless environment that harnesses artificial intelligence for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and automated yield strategies.

By aligning with XRP’s low fees and rapid transaction capabilities, XRPTurbo aims to deliver an ecosystem that can scale more nimbly—captivating both retail traders and whales seeking the next big opportunity.

XRPTurbo’s Edge Over Traditional XRP Projects

Unlike many XRP-based projects that depend on banking partnerships and centralized compliance, XRPTurbo fosters a decentralized AI network where agents can automate everything from smart contract executions to data-driven trading.

This model lets developers and enterprises deploy use cases that blend AI with the speed of the XRP Ledger—without the bottlenecks often faced by institutionally reliant tokens.

XRT Presale Surpasses 70% of Softcap

Investors are already taking notice: XRPTurbo’s presale has garnered enough support to surpass 70% of its softcap, demonstrating strong confidence in the platform’s vision.

The tokens allocated to presale account for 60% of $XRT’s total supply, enabling broad distribution and reducing the risk of whales dominating the token supply.

Once the presale concludes, $XRT will be airdropped to participants, and the team plans to pursue listings on multiple decentralized exchanges—a critical step for driving liquidity.

A Vision for Global Blockchain Adoption

While Ripple’s ultimate impact on global finance hinges on regulatory outcomes, XRPTurbo operates with fewer constraints, allowing it to push technological boundaries faster.

By offering an AI-ready launchpad, XRPTurbo effectively supports real-world blockchain applications—such as on-chain analytics, RWA management, and advanced DeFi utilities—all underpinned by XRP’s tried-and-tested speed.

If XRPTurbo sustains its current momentum, it could assert itself as a rival or complement to XRP’s quest for mainstream acceptance.

With AI integration, permissionless infrastructure, and a thriving presale, XRPTurbo might well capture the spotlight as the next essential component of the XRP ecosystem.

For those intrigued by XRPTurbo’s approach to AI-driven DeFi, the ongoing presale offers a timely chance to become an early participant.

As the crypto landscape evolves, XRPTurbo stands ready to provide the infrastructure, tools, and flexibility needed for XRP’s long-envisioned global adoption.

