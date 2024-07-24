New Digi-Art to be Released by Doctor Troller: The Digital Disrupter
Doctor Troller, one of the world’s richest digital artists is to release new art work to be launched in Soho, London.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor Troller acquired worldwide attention when he sold 40 digi-animation art work for $500 each in 20 seconds.
So, the announcement that Doctor Troller is due to release new art is likely to cause a stir amongst the crypto crowd.
Doctor Troller profited in the boom of NFT (non-fungible token), the digital currency, which funds this virtual virtuoso world. Today, Doctor Troller’s net worth has risen to £280 million.
Doctor Troller has become a pixelated pioneer making digital artwork that are sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs prove ownership of a piece of digital art, which aligns well in the era of posts, reels and tweets. A click of a mouse has not quite replaced auction gavels, but issuing certificates of authenticity upon a digital sale certainly reduces the risk of art being stolen or counterfeited.
Artificial intelligence enables computers and machines to stimulate human intelligence and creativity, which arguably Doctor Troller has a track record of doing.
Doctor Troller is like a living and breathing AI.
The digital space is still eyed with suspicion, particularly by creatives who fear AI will make them redundant. Others, like Doctor Troller have embraced the Internet as their canvas and recognise that not only is art ready to be digital, but so too are its buyers.
Doctor Troller has presented us with one of a kind digital prints of futuristic figures known as The Shifters [@the.shifters_] and 4,444 unique caricatured crocodiles, some that resembled celebrities, film characters and superheroes [@crocsleague]. Both of these collections caused an online frenzy as many tried to purchase the full artistic assembly. Invariably prospective buyers discovered that Doctor Troller’s limited editions had sold out, which will only increase the value of his new artistic releases.
DOCTOR TROLLER stated:
“The future of art is digital…should open up new opportunities for artists to be able to monetize their content outside of the traditional gallery”.
Doctor Troller’s digital art pieces have almost 100K views apiece online. Traditional artists would struggle to exhibit their art to the same size audience in a gallery. Perhaps digital artists have made art more democratic and less elitist as their work can be seen via a Tweet or a post and the Internet has created an accessible digi-auction house.
Despite the craving for crypto art, Doctor Troller recognised the desire to see, feel and be with art in person. Famously, in 2021, Doctor Troller received global attention with his Honest Gallery, where he hung £4,000 worth of artwork on Soho’s streets, hoping passers-by would leave grateful donations. Within hours the artwork was stolen and the collection box was empty.
Not deterred by dishonesty, Doctor Troller now owns a prestigious gallery in the heart of Soho, which is still the hub of creativity, as even its thieves appreciate art. It is within his Soho gallery that Doctor Troller will launch his latest art piece.
Like many artists before him, Doctor Troller has produced self-portraits. Doctor Troller’s self-reflections often portray undiluted machismo, which could be seen as probing or pretentious. This has led many to question whether he is more Andrew Tate than Tate Modern.
Doctor Troller certainly has the crypto credentials to create the next digital art sensation, but he certainly doesn’t fit the typical artist stereotype. Doctor Troller has an image that is akin to a paparazzied celebrity rather than a tortured talent. Doctor Troller’s Instagram, @doctortroller has nearly one million followers who see his romance with Rolexed wrists and his undying love of supercars.
Followers and fans should keep posted about the release date via: @doctortroller or www.doctortroller.com
About Doctor Troller
NFTs is fast changing the art world. Each non-fungible token is unique and it proves that you, and only you, have ownership rights over a digital asset. Counterfeit art will be a thing of the past.
Doctor Troller caused an Internet sensation when he launched the Crocs League, the first NFT collection backed by a video game. Celebrities, influencers and sports players were all vying to purchase these collectable prints.
Doctor Troller's other digital art has increased his infamous persona, such as 'Booty Shot', ‘Leather’s Babe’ and ‘Lightzilla’, all of which feature him within sexualised scenarios.
Doctor Troller has reached the highest echelons with his digital art selling for millions. However, he has also made it accessible to all, using his social media platforms, video gaming and now his Soho Gallery to reach the masses.
