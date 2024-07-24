Macao Orchestra Season Closing Concert “Pushing Boundaries” presenting entrancing music by young Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii

MACAU, July 24 - The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Season Closing Concert “Pushing Boundaries – Nobuyuki Tsujii with Macao Orchestra” will be held on 27 July (Saturday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Orchestra Lio Kuokman, and in collaboration with internationally renowned pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii, the Macao Orchestra will present Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s magnum opus Piano Concerto No. 3 in D major, concluding the concert season with entrancing music. The concert was highly sought after and tickets for the concerts were sold out.

The Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii, who was born blind, has exceptional talent and musical ability. In 2009, at the age of 20, he won a gold medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, which is considered as one of the most challenging piano competitions in the world, becoming the first Japanese winner of this award and the first blind pianist to win an international piano competition. Since then, he has released a number of recordings and collaborated with many leading orchestras worldwide. In this concert, he will present Rachmaninoff’s magnum opus Piano Concerto No. 3 in D major, fully demonstrating his virtuosity and deep affection. In addition to Nobuyuki Tsujii’s piano solo, the Macao Orchestra will perform Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite, concluding the concert season with lyrical and romantic melodies. On the day of the concert, the Macao Orchestra will hold a cocktail reception at 7pm on the 2nd floor of the Macao Cultural Centre, where fine wine and snacks will be available. Interested music aficionados are welcome to purchase tickets and enjoy the party.

The concert is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Macau, Limited, with the support of the Bank of China Macau Branch. Tickets for the cocktail reception are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP80, with 25% discount for OM Friends. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.