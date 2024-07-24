Cultural Affairs Bureau launches new postcard collection of the “Historic Centre of Macao”

MACAU, July 24 - In order to promote the cultural connotations of the “Historic Centre of Macao” to residents and tourists, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) specially organised and launched the new cultural tourism product “Strolling through the World Heritage sites – Postcard Collection of the Historic Centre of Macao”, presenting the unique charm of the Historic Centre of Macao with beautiful watercolours, thereby enhancing Macao’s image as a member of the Organisation of World Heritage Cities and a city of tourism and leisure, and promoting the cultural essence of Macao to the world.

The “Historic Centre of Macao” was inscribed on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2005. It is an important cultural heritage and tourism resource of the city for which it is a testimony of the cultural exchanges between China and the West over 400 years. The postcard collection presents a selection of representative architectural attractions in the Historic Centre of Macao, including the A-Ma Temple, the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Guia Lighthouse and the Mandarin’s House, showing their unique architectural features and cultural appeal in a vivid way.

The postcard collection features watercolour paintings by renowned painter Chan Iu Pui, who is a veteran painter and cartoonist in Macao and is currently an advisor to the Macau Artist Society. He has been engaged in art creation for more than 40 years. His paintings mainly focus on the urban landscapes of Macao in recent years, in which he embodied the local aura and the cultural beauty in the “Historic Centre of Macao”, offering tourists a visual cultural feast.

The “Strolling through the World Heritage sites – Postcard Collection of the Historic Centre of Macao” includes 10 postcards and is priced at MOP30. Interested parties can purchase the collection at the Public Information Centre, the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Archives of Macao, the Macao Cultural Plaza, the Portuguese Bookstore, and other IC sales points on consignment.

For more information, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/academics/cn/sellingBook. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6220during office hours or by email to publications@icm.gov.mo.