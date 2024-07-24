More Liberal leaks as knives are out for David Speirs

Release date: 24/07/24

Opposition Leader David Speirs has issued an extraordinary ultimatum to his Liberal colleagues, urging them to mount a challenge to his beleaguered leadership amid more damaging leaks and rising doubts over his desire to do the job.

His extraordinary comments on ABC Radio Adelaide were prompted by fresh leaks to The Advertiser from disgruntled Liberals, alleging Mr Speirs would miss the resumption of State Parliament next month due to another holiday, just weeks after missing the State Budget while on an overseas vacation.

In an angry response to the leaks, Mr Speirs issued a veiled threat to those colleagues undermining him:

“If someone wants to challenge me, come on and challenge me. I reckon I’d get more votes than I got when I got elected leader of this party in 2022.”

In a media conference held within an hour of David Speirs’s comments, the Shadow Attorney General and Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Child Protection, Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence, Business Affairs and Youth Justice Josh Teague repeatedly refused to rule out a challenge.

Asked directly whether David Speirs was doing a good job on FiveAA this morning, Shadow Transport Minister Vincent Tarzia failed to provide a straight answer, referring only to the Liberal team and not his leader.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Yet again we see leaks, chaos, disunity and downright disloyalty from the South Australian Liberals.

David Speirs is leader who doesn’t want to be there, and his colleagues are more interested in leaking against him than coming up with policy ideas which could improve our state.

The leakers and underminers in the Liberal party room should heed David Speirs’s call and put up or shut up.

The people of South Australia deserve an Opposition that has the public interest as its sole focus – not internecine warfare.