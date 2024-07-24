Partnership to raise awareness of mental health in the Black community launched

Did you know that Black men are 3.5 times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act than their white counterparts?

Mental health and mental illness can impact anybody. But prevalence of mental illness – and outcomes within our mental health system – are different for people in the Black community. This is something that urgently needs addressing.

That’s why we’ve been working with our colleagues at Black Minds Matter to create a new series of videos which aim to raise awareness of the unique intersection of race and mental health for the Black community.

Drawing on our expertise, we will offer easily accessible, educational content for diverse audiences, featuring voices from key representatives at both organisations.

We will be addressing numerous issues within the videos, including but not limited to:

Racial disparities within the Mental Health Act

The migration effect

Prevalence of schizophrenia and psychosis in the Black community

With news about the government’s commitment to reforming the Mental Health Act being announced on 17 July 2024, we will be keeping a close eye on what is being done to address racial disparities within its use.

The partnership will feature six videos that are shared on social media and the two organisation’s respective YouTube channels.

The first video will be shared in the week commencing 22 July 2024, and will be focused on the prevalence of schizophrenia in the Black community. The timing of this is perfect as we head towards National Schizophrenia Awareness Day on 25 July.

To learn more, visit www.blackmindsmatteruk.com.